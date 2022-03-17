Santos, Carnarvon Close To Restarting Pavo-1 Well Ops

Santos is close to restarting drilling operations at the Pavo-1 well in the WA-438-P exploration permit.

Australian energy player Santos and its partner in the Pavo-1 well in the WA-438-P exploration permit, Carnarvon, are ready to re-commence drilling operations.

The Pavo-1 well is some 99.4 miles north-northeast of Port Hedland and around 24.8 miles east of the Dorado field.

After the well was spudded in early February, using the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig, the operations were halted due to cyclone activity in the region. The Pavo-1 well had drilled to around 10,767 feet Measured Depth (MD) in the 8 1/2” hole before operations were suspended while the drilling rig was down-manned and the well made safe due to a cyclone in the area.

The well intersected multiple sands within the Caley to Crespin reservoirs, with logging while drilling tools indicating porous and permeable reservoir intervals with similarity to the Dorado reservoir. Elevated gas readings and increased resistivity were observed between 9,822 feet MD and 9,845 feet MD indicating the presence of hydrocarbons.

Carnarvon Energy noted in its latest update on the Pavo-1 well operations that the drilling rig has now returned to full manning levels and is preparing to re-commence drilling and logging operations.

Upon recommencement of operations, the well will be conditioned to run wireline operations while being deepened to approximately 11,800 feet MD to investigate the Milne and Dumont members.

An extensive wireline program will then be run over the Caley and Crespin reservoirs, where logging while drilling and surface gas readings indicated the presence of hydrocarbons in reservoir intervals.

The Pavo-1 well is targeting a gross mean recoverable volume of 82 million barrels of liquids and 108 Bcf of gas in the Caley Formation sands, which flow tested at equipment limits of around 11,000 barrels of oil per day in the Dorado-3 well. This is an attractive prospect, having an estimated 34 percent geological probability of success.

Carnarvon holds a 30 percent interest in this resource, meaning the net liquids resource could be similar in volume to Carnarvon’s interest in the Dorado field in case of success.

After drilling the primary Caley target, the joint venture has the option to drill into deeper stratigraphy including the Lower Archer Formation Dumont Member sands, and the Permian carbonates. Information from these intervals will be highly valuable in assessing the substantial exploration potential north and east of the Pavo prospect.

Following completion of the Pavo-1 well, the rig will drill the Apus-1 well which is located around 12.5 miles south-west of the Pavo-1 well location.

