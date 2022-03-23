Santos Bumps Tanumbirini 2H and 3H Flow Rates

Australian energy major Santos has revised the Tanumbirini 2H and 3H flow rates upwards, following positive findings during the flow tests.

Santos, the operator of EP 161 permit within the Beetaloo Sub-basin, has advised of an approximately 17 percent increase to the previously reported gas flow rates from Tanumbirini 2H and 3H.

The upwards revision follows a recalibration of the historic flow data as reported on February 1, 2022, which now indicate the average gas flow rates from T2H and T3H were 2.0 million standard cubic feet per day (normalized at 3.0 mmscfd over 1,000-metres) and 1.7 mmscfd (normalized at 2.9 mmscfd over 1,000-metres) respectively.

Further market updates on T2H and T3H are anticipated following the installation of tubing during the second quarter of the calendar year 2022.

EP 161 covers approximately 10,500 km2 and is positioned in the core of the Beetaloo Sub-Basin. Santos completed a farm-in with Tamboran Resources in 2012, after Tamboran was granted the exploration permit from the Northern Territory government. Tamboran holds 25 percent working interest and Santos holds 75 percent working interest and is the operator in EP 161. The EP 161 joint venture drilled the Tanumbirini 1 well and a Declaration of Discovery was accepted by the Northern Territory government in 2019.

The property is approximately 400 miles south of Darwin and can be accessed via the Carpentaria Highway. There is existing infrastructure in the area including the McArthur River Gas Pipeline as well as intrastate pipelines such as the Amadeus Gas Pipeline and the Northern Gas Pipeline. EP 161 is located in the core Beetaloo Sub-basin and is directly adjacent to EP 136 which is 100 percent owned and operated by Tamboran.

"During flow testing, the T2H and T3H wells representative gas samples from the Velkerri "B" shale interval were acquired. Compositional analysis was completed on these samples confirming the presence of high-quality gas in both wells. Well test gas rates have been updated based on these analyses,” said Tamboran Resources Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle.

"The T2H well has continued to undergo flow testing during March 2022, with the 60-day average flow rate showing a minimal decline, delivering 1.8 mmscfd over the stimulated 660-meter lateral section, normalized at 2.7 mmscfd over 1,000-metres.”

"Flow testing at this rate from the fracture stimulation program gives us increased confidence in the productivity and has not changed our understanding of the commerciality of the Mid-Velkerri "B" shale within the Beetaloo Sub-basin of the Northern Territory.

"The T3H well was shut-in during mid-February 2022 to record surface pressure build-up data and to run a production tubing string to optimize well performance. The operator is assessing the potential to run production tubing in the T2H well in the second quarter of the calendar year 2022,” Riddle added.

