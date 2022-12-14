Santos' Barossa Project Unviable After Losing Approval

Santos' $4.7Bn Barossa gas project is now without approval and in terms of scope and is unviable – economically and environmentally.

Santos’ $4.7 billion Barossa gas project is now without approval and in terms of scope and is unviable – economically and environmentally, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

The Full Federal Court of Australia confirmed that Santos failed to adequately consult with Traditional Owners in establishing the Barossa gas project off the Tiwi Islands in Australia. The Court victory upheld the Tiwi plaintiff’s earlier win against Santos' right to drill in their sea country without consulting them.

Within hours of the court setting aside the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority’s (NOPSEMA) approval of the Barossa Gas Project’s Drilling Environment Plan, Santos announced it would once again proceed with applications for all remaining approvals to continue with its Barossa gas development.

Credit Suisse has emphasized that delays from the verdict could take up a lot of Santos’ time as a fresh environment plan could take between five and 18 months and would need to be reviewed afresh across the entire project.

IEEFA’s John Robert claimed that with or without approval, the Barossa project is not viable. “The Barossa project which Santos management has promoted and continued to build is not the same project that NOPSEMA approved in March 2018. In August 2022 Santos announced the Bayu-Undan CCS project as a way of sequestering a portion of the emissions coming from Barossa gas, the dirtiest most polluting gas used to make LNG in Australia in terms of its 18-volume percent carbon dioxide content,” he said.

Robert says Santos has proposed using CCS to counter the criticism that it is building ‘a CO2 factory with an LNG by-product’.

“The Northern Territory government is yet to approve the CCS aspect of the project. And it shouldn’t be approved. Our research shows that adding CCS to this project may not result in any reduction in emissions.”

Robert explains that as the amount of stored CO2 increases – Santos has announced the Bayu-Undan CCS project could store up to 10 million tons of CO2 per year - the volume of extra dirty gas used to separate and move the CO2 to storage will also increase – from combustion to power the LNG process and piping CO2 for 800 kilometers around the Timor Sea.

He suggests that Santos and its proponents are utilizing the recently added Bayu-Undan CCS part of the plan as justification for an unapproved and unjustifiable project.

“This needs to be calculated and declared for assessment and submitted for consultation and approval. The high-emissions Barossa gas project is unviable – economically and environmentally. Any pursuit of further approvals by Santos must now happen before further project implementation continues. Santos must now run the approvals process for the complete project with CCS aspects and submit an environmental impact statement for its Bayu-Undan CCS at the same time if it is to be seen as acting in good faith.”

“There needs to be full approval of the project, including for CCS, before the commencement of the gas project operations. This is not an unreasonable demand in a nation and world increasingly affected by and concerned about the impacts of climate change,” Rober added.

According to a report by the IEEFA, there are three key reasons why this new gas export project should not proceed.

Santos was already building without approval

The project which Santos management has promoted and continued to build is not the same project that NOPSEMA approved in March 2018. That project was ConocoPhillips’ interest in the Barossa gas field, which Santos bought in 2019, banking on the approvals that were a part of that deal.

CCS unlikely to reduce very high Barossa CO2 emissions

Barossa gas is the dirtiest gas used to make LNG in Australia, in terms of its 18-volume percent carbon dioxide content. It is three times higher than the nearly depleted Bayu-Undan gas that the Darwin LNG plant currently processes. Barossa’s CO2 content is six times higher than in the gas processed in the NWS LNG plant.

Consequently, on completion of its Barossa gas to Darwin LNG ‘backfill’ development, as described initially and approved, the Barossa LNG project would have produced LNG with an emissions intensity of 1.5 tons of CO2 per ton of LNG, which is twice the current average for the Australian LNG industry.

As originally approved, the total CO2 emissions for the project were estimated at about 5.4 million tons per year – more than 1% of Australia’s total. The 3.7 million tons of LNG per year produced from Barossa gas at the Darwin LNG plant would emit about 16 million tons of CO2 per year when shipped to North Asia and burnt for power generation and other uses.

Adding CCS may not result in any reduction because as the amount stored increases, the volume of extra dirty gas used to separate and move the CO2 to storage will also increase. This needs to be calculated and declared for assessment and submitted for consultation and approval.

Bayu-Undan CCS project announced without approval

Santos announced in August 2022 that the Barossa project was 43% complete and scheduled production for the first half of 2025. It also announced that the Bayu-Undan CCS project could store up to 10 million tons of CO2 per year. However, the Northern Territory government is yet to approve this aspect of the project.

Going forward, Santos must now run the approvals process for the complete project with CCS aspects and submit an EIS for its Bayu-Undan CCS at the same time if it is to be seen as acting in good faith.

Santos must reveal how CCS would affect the emissions and have it approved by NOPSEMA, the Northern Territory Environmental Protection Authority, the Tiwi people, and the Timor-Leste government before it proceeds with construction.

