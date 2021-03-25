Santos Awards Deal for $3.6B Barossa Project

Santos has announced the award of the Barossa project's contract for the construction, connection, and operation of a floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The FPSO services contract was awarded to BW Offshore and is said to represent the largest capital expenditure component of the approximately $3.6 billion Barossa offshore gas and condensate project to backfill Darwin LNG. The contract, which is subject to a final investment decision on Barossa, contains an upfront pre-payment and an option to buyout, Santos revealed.

The FPSO will be built in South Korea and Singapore before being towed and permanently located in the field, where it will process natural gas prior to its transport via pipeline to Darwin LNG, Santos outlined, adding that Barossa will provide the next source of gas for the existing Santos-operated Darwin LNG plant once current reserves from the Santos-operated Bayu-Undan field in the Timor Sea have been depleted.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said the awarding of the contract builds on the momentum of the Barossa project over the past six months and is the final milestone ahead of FID.

“At the end of last year, we announced that transport and processing agreements had been finalized for Barossa gas to be tolled through Darwin LNG and we signed a long-term LNG sales agreement with Diamond Gas International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation,” Gallagher stated.

A final investment decision on the Barossa project is anticipated in the coming weeks with first gas targeted for the first half of 2025. Santos currently holds a 62.5 percent operated interest in the Barossa joint venture, with partner SK E&S holding the remaining 37.5 percent stake. Santos confirmed that it is finalizing a deal to sell a 12.5 percent interest in Barossa to Darwin LNG partner JERA and that it has a binding agreement to sell 25 percent interests in Bayu-Undan and Darwin LNG to SK E&S, subject to FID on Barossa.

