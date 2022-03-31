Santos Action Plan Steering Towards Net-Zero By 2040

Santos has today released its 2022 Climate Change Report which sets out an action plan to become a net-zero emissions business by 2040.

Australian energy player Santos has today released its 2022 Climate Change Report which sets out the company’s action plan to become a net-zero emissions energy and fuels business by 2040.

The Climate Change Report features several milestones for Santos’ journey to becoming net-zero. Namely, the new 2030 targets of a 30 percent reduction in absolute emissions, a 40 percent reduction in emissions intensity, and a Scope 3 target to reduce customer emissions by 1.5 million tons of CO2 per annum is the primary focus for Santos.

The Aussie player will sell its products to customers from countries that have a net-zero commitment or that are signatories to the Paris Agreement and create a Climate Transition Action Plan, including phased, value-accretive, Paris-aligned capital investment.

The other important pillars of the report include a final investment decision on the Moomba CCS project which is expected to store 1.7 million tons of carbon dioxide per annum, making it one of the world’s biggest CCS projects as well as the booking of 100 million tons of CO2 storage capacity in South Australia’s Cooper Basin – one of the first such bookings in the world.

Santos further claimed that any final investment decisions on new offshore greenfield projects from 2025 would require abatement or offset of reservoir CO2 emissions.

In step with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change and aligned with international reporting standards, the 2022 Climate Change Report affirms that Santos is well placed to manage the risks of climate change, continue to drive sustainable shareholder returns from long-life, low-cost natural gas assets and seize the opportunities associated with the global transition to provide cleaner energy and clean fuels over coming decades.

Santos Managing Director and CEO Kevin Gallagher said Santos was well-positioned to decarbonize its natural gas business and generate new revenue streams through carbon solutions such as carbon capture and storage utilizing existing infrastructure and depleted natural gas reservoirs, providing a platform to develop clean fuels such as hydrogen as customer demand evolves.

“With a strong, low-cost base business supplying natural gas to meet ongoing customer demand and a clear action plan to develop cleaner energy and clean fuels, Santos remains resilient, value accretive, and at the leading edge of the energy transition to a low-carbon future.

“Last week, at the International Energy Agency’s invitation, I participated in the 2022 IEA Ministerial meeting. This important event, involving energy ministers of member countries and around 30 global business leaders focused on accelerating global action on clean energy without compromising energy security.

“This year’s Climate Change Report comes as countries around the world are finding that energy and fuel price stability and supply security risks remain critical considerations on the journey to net-zero. With natural gas playing a central role in decarbonizing energy markets and balancing renewable energy, more investment is needed to ensure supply can keep pace with demand and diversify supply sources. This is a great opportunity for our projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste.

“A just transition that focuses on reliability, affordability, and decarbonization is critical to ensuring broad global support for the huge task ahead of us as we reach our net-zero targets,” Gallagher said.

In this year’s report, Santos set out its Climate Transition Action Plan and seeks the support of shareholders for its climate transition approach at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

