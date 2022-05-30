Samsung, Technip Energies Score Engineering Work On Texas LNG

Samsung Engineering and Technip Energies have received a Pre-FID engineering contract for the Texas LNG project.

Samsung Engineering and Technip Energies have received a Pre-FID engineering contract for the Texas LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, USA.

The two companies expect to form a joint venture after Pre-FID engineering, which, under the terms of the Pre-FID contract, will transition into a subsequent contract for the project design and delivery of Texas LNG, a four million tons per annum LNG export terminal, to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

The project is owned by Glenfarne Group with Samsung Engineering also holding a minority equity interest in it.

The Texas LNG project will utilize Technip Energies’ SnapLNG solution, which combines a compact modular design concept for mid-scale trains with standardized components and technology.

As contractors in the EPC phase, Samsung Engineering and Technip Energies will be responsible for all facets of the liquefaction facility’s delivery including engineering, construction coordination, start-up, and commissioning once Pre-FID engineering has been completed.

The SnapLNG solution has been developed in collaboration with Air Products, and the solution brings benefits such as faster speed to market, greater certainty around both costs and schedule, and is the best available process technology, refrigerant compression, and digitalization.

As a result, this solution offers lower emissions and is particularly suited for low-to-zero carbon footprint LNG and phased developments.

Samsung has already completed the conceptual study, Pre-FEED, and the FERC-approved FEED for the Texas LNG project. The project design concept envisions using proven technology and standardized components in a controlled shipyard environment to reduce overall project costs, reduce complex onshore civil construction works, minimize local onsite environmental impacts, and minimize commissioning costs during permanent installation.

“Receiving the Pre-FID engineering contract from Glenfarne, after we have completed Pre-FEED and FEED, is yet another major milestone for us with the Texas LNG project. Our team is excited to combine resources with our partners to be able to deliver excellence for the Texas LNG project and its customers in the future,” Cheonhong Park, EVP and Head of the Solution Business Division of Samsung Engineering, said.

Samsung Engineering is looking into discovering new business opportunities by accumulating experience in the eco-friendly LNG market and further will continue securing additional experiences in executing a FEED to the EPC conversion project.

Additionally, Samsung Engineering will look to grow its future participation in additional large-scale LNG liquefaction EPC projects.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com