Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
South Korea’s shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has sold a former Ocean Rig drillship to an undisclosed European company for $245 million.
The shipbuilder said that it was encouraged by an improved environment in the offshore drilling market due to the recent oil price rise and that it hopes to sell three more drillships it currently has stock as quickly as possible.
Samsung Heavy added that the rig was initially ordered by Ocean Rig all the way back in 2014 and that the delivery to the new owner is supposed to occur in the first quarter of 2023.
Also, the buyer must confirm the delivery by October 15, 2022, or Samsung can cancel the deal and keep the deposit of $15 million. This shipyard will secure additional liquidity and enhance its capital structure.
This is another rig that has quite a saga behind it. Namely, Ocean Rig ordered two drillships from Samsung Heavy. The two rigs in question were the Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete. After a number of delays, the drillships were supposed to be delivered in the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020.
Then, the whole company was then acquired by Transocean in 2018. That meant that the drillships were never delivered since Transocean canceled the orders in September 2019.
Samsung Heavy was able to get some work for the Santorini drillship in June this year. The company signed a charter contract for the drillship with Italy’s Saipem and delivered it last month.
That meant that the shipyard had only one more former Ocean Rig drillship in stock. As part of a deal with Saipem, Samsung Heavy gave the Italian firm an option to buy the Santorini drillship, which can be used at its discretion depending on the trend of demand.
Samsung Heavy stated in the statement regarding the rig sale that, since the contract with Saipem includes a purchase option, a full sale is expected in the future.
As for the Ocean Rig Crete, it is a 7th generation enhanced integrated design deepwater drillship. The rig has dual activity capabilities and is designed for drilling operations in water depth up to 12,000 feet and is dynamically positioned.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- OPEC+ Sticks to Planned Supply Hike
- Ex-FIFA Ref Gets Aberdeen Uni ET Director Role
- Cenovus in $500MM+ Deal
- Shale Drillers to Lift USA Spending 19 Percent
- Odfjell Rig To Stay With Equinor For One Additional Well
- UK Well Success Rates Improve Regardless Of Covid Slowdown, Report Says
- Ex-ExxonMobil Leader Appointed Lundin Energy Norway MD
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges