Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility

South Korea’s Samsung Engineering has received a contract for the Jafurah Gas Process Package #1 Project from oil and gas giant Saudi Aramco worth $1.23 billion.

The contract between the two sides was signed during a formal contract signing ceremony held at Al-Ghawar Hall in Aramco Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The contract signing ceremony was attended by the Saudi Arabian minister of energy Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Aramco’s President and CEO Amin H. Nasser as well as the President and chief executive officer of Samsung Engineering Sungan Choi.

Samsung Engineering said that this ‘major project’ marks the first shale gas development in Saudi Arabia. This project is part of the Jafurah shale gas field development located 250 miles east of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.

Samsung Engineering will build a gas treatment facility that will remove sulfur and other substances from 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas per day split into two trains of 550 cubic feet of gas per day.

The goal of the project is to produce sales gas, NGL, ethane, sulfur, and stabilized condensate. The engineering company plans to independently build and complete the project. The scope of work includes a slug catcher, an acid gas removal unit, natural gas liquids (NGL) recovery, mercury removal, and dehydration.

It is worth noting that Samsung Engineering has a long and successful track record in Saudi Arabia and with Saudi Aramco projects, delivering them for Aramco since 2007.

“It is my great pleasure that we have an opportunity to participate and contribute to Aramco’s first shale gas development in Saudi Arabia with the ‘Jafurah Gas Process Package #1 Project,” Sungan Choi, President and CEO of Samsung Engineering, said.

“We are confident to provide best services by applying digital innovation technologies, automation processes, and smart materials to the project, while leveraging our comprehensive experiences of working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," he added.

