Samsung Engineering Wins $1B+ Russian Petrochemical Deal
Samsung Engineering, one of the largest engineering, procurement, construction, and project management companies, has signed a $1.14 billion contract with Chinese state-owned construction company CC7 for the engineering and procurement of an ethane cracker in gas to chemicals project in Russia.
The ethane cracker will be going to a project located at the Gulf of Finland near the seaport of Ust-Luga some 70 miles southwest of St. Petersburg, Russia.
Baltic Chemical Complex is the original owner of the contract and has previously signed an EPC contract with CC7 in 2019.
The China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven or otherwise known as CC7 signed the deal with Samsung Engineering on February 8.
Samsung Engineering’s work of scope includes an ethane cracker unit with a total design capacity of 2.8 million tons of ethylene per year, spread in to two 1.4 mtpa trains and procurement for the project. The ethane cracker unit is the core process element of the plant. The Baltic Ethane Cracker Project produces ethylene from separated C2 out of natural gas.
The ethane cracker in gas to chemicals project marks a major milestone for Samsung Engineering with its first project in Russia.
Samsung entering the Russian market is achieving further diversification in its overseas markets. Russia is an energy-rich country with the world's largest resource reserves, such as natural gas and oil, and is steadily placing orders for large-scale plant construction.
As it is known as a market with high growth potential for the plant business in the future, Samsung Engineering plans to take this order as an opportunity to advance into the Russian market.
"Technology competitiveness and our abundant track record for similar projects in markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand became the steppingstone for winning the ethane cracker order in this gas to chemicals project. Marking our first project in Russia, we will ensure that we provide a state-of-the-art design for this project,” a Samsung Engineering spokesperson said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
