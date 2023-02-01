Samsung Engineering Posts Highest Financial Figures Since 2012
South Korean major EPC and project management company, Samsung Engineering has posted highest financial figures since 2012.
Releasing provisional results, Samsung Engineering, showed a revenue of $8.5 billion, operating profit of $570.3 million and a net profit of $483 million for the year 2022. Compared to the previous year, the revenue, net profit and operating profit increased by 34.3 percent, 39.7 percent and 69.6 percent, respectively.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Samsung Engineering reported a revenue of $2.35 billion, an operating profit of $174 million and a net profit of $145.9 million, which is up 17 percent, 101 percent and 210.8 percent from the same period of last year, respectively.
The company booked over $3 billion in new orders during the fourth quarter of 2022, pushing the annual orders up to $8.28 billion, and the total order backlog to $14.5 billion, securing one year and nine months’ worth of revenue of the previous year. Last year’s major orders included an ethanol plant in Qatar, a gas plant in Malaysia, and an ethane cracker plant in Russia. Samsung Engineering focused on diversifying in overseas markets by entering in new and re-entering in established markets, received FEED to EPC-linked orders, and secured a new IOC customer.
“Revenue of mega projects in Mexico, Malaysia, and the Middle East were reflected in the performance, improving profitability along with external growth. Also, innovation strategies such as modularization and automation also had a major impact on the performance improvement,” the company’s statement reads.
Samsung Engineering also announced its business plan and future investment plans for 2023. The company predicts new orders of $9.7 billion, revenue of $8.5 billion, and operating profit of $620.9 million for 2023 through their business plan disclosure. Samsung Engineering plans to continue stable growth through profitability-oriented screening orders and linked orders based on FEED to EPC strategies.
“Samsung Engineering will be reborn as a company that contests social inequalities by incorporating technological prowess, therefore actively investing in new future businesses and training talented people,” adding, “It will become a company at a different level, which will evolve through innovations in different ways and standards,” a company spokesperson said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
