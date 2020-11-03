S.America Offshore Output on Track to Pass N.America

South America's offshore production is on track to surpass North America's by 2024, despite the effects of Covid-19, according to GlobalData.

South America’s offshore production is on track to surpass North America’s by 2024, despite the effects of Covid-19.

That’s according to a new report from GlobalData, which outlined that key projects in offshore U.S. have already been delayed as a result of Covid-19 and that the decline in Mexico producing shallow water projects will not be reversed by a slate of 13 planned and announced projects. In contrast, GlobalData noted that several projects in Brazil and Guyana have taken final investment decision and are less likely to be postponed or suspended.

“Delays and pending approvals will not help North America reverse its declining trajectory, as production is expected to drop by 15 percent over a period of 2022 to 2024,” Effuah Alleyne, a senior analyst at GlobalData, said in a company statement.

“Improving the region’s trend will require a combination of factors not exclusive to better market pricing to support project economics, enhanced recovery for existing projects and the expansion of resource base especially in Mexico. In addition, projects in the U.S. and Canada have been bottlenecked by pipeline capacity and so increasing pipeline infrastructure will alleviate some of the issues faced,” Alleyne added.

The GlobalData representative noted that Brazil’s prolific pre-salt region is surviving the industry downturn mainly due to the robust economics of its current and upcoming projects.

“Projects in this region have breakeven oil prices as low as $35 per barrel, compared to Brent’s current price averaging $40 per barrel,” Alleyne stated.

“In addition, national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro has steadily streamlined its portfolio to focus on exploration and production activities in the pre-salt layer, while divesting non-core assets in onshore, shallow water and post-salt areas,” Alleyne added.

“Guyana’s ultra-deepwater projects in the frontier Guyana-Suriname Basin have breakeven oil prices as low as $23 per barrel, with short-term production expected to grow 10-fold by 2024 from projects such as Liza Phase 2,” Alleyne continued.

Total offshore production for the Americas as a whole is expected to steadily increase from 8.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboepd) in 2020 to 9.15 MMboepd by 2024, largely due to the positive trend in South America, according to GlobalData.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com