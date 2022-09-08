Salus Technical Safety Training Course To Address Pandemic Backlog

Aberdeen-based process safety firm Salus Technical has launched an online, on-demand training course that covers the fundamentals of managing process safety in high-hazard industries.

With reports from over two-thirds of managers in the energy industries that safety training was canceled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the course has been designed to upskill personnel with vital knowledge and understanding in a convenient and time-efficient format.

The Process Safety Awareness course is geared towards all personnel working in major hazard industries, and not just those explicitly tasked with responsibility for process safety. The content has been written in line with key process safety frameworks from organizations around the world. Each series of short, dynamic videos clearly communicates key points and gives immediately actionable advice.

Two UK-based energy operators have already signed up some of their workforces for the course, while several others have expressed an interest.

“I can't imagine what the victims' families must go through when they lose loved ones to a completely avoidable accident. I truly believe that the best way to prevent major accidents is to increase the process safety knowledge and understanding of everyone working in major hazard industries. That is what we have tried to make possible here.”

“This course is about shifting the mindset of ‘safety is someone else’s job’ and getting to a place where each individual member of staff understands that they have a role to play in preventing major accidents. Everyone working in a major hazard industry should be knowledgeable in process safety, and the learnings from our course can be applied immediately. The easier we can make it for people to learn these points, then the quicker they can action them, making hazardous environments a safer place to work.”

“In my experience, process safety training courses tend to take up quite a lot of time, but the concise, succinct, and engaging format in which our course is delivered has proven to be more impactful in a much shorter timeframe. There are approximately 80 minutes of content in total for delegates to consume, and they can do this at their own pace, in any location, so it’s ideal for workforces spread across the office, offshore, and working from home. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users stating that the content is engaging and stimulating, featuring lots of graphics and animations,” Founder and Managing Director of Salus Technical David Jamieson said.

With over 30 years of process safety experience, Jamieson and his team are passionate about applying lessons learned from the oil and gas industry to ensure that operational risks are understood and managed and that ultimately, lives are saved across multiple high-hazard environments.

The certified Process Safety Awareness course is aligned to Process Safety frameworks and leadership principles from accredited institutions including the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, the Institution of Chemical Engineers, and Offshore Energies UK.

