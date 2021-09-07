Sale Of TAQA's Oil And Gas Business Could Be On The Cards

TAQA is reviewing its oil and gas operations with a sale being one of the options considered.

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) has initiated a strategic review of its oil and gas operations with a sale being one of the options considered.

TAQA stated that the review would assess strategic options for the oil and gas division and the optimal course for its future development while taking into consideration the evolution of the global energy industry as it transitions towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

“All options will be considered, including the sale of some or all the assets, or the retention and development of the assets within the TAQA Group,” the company said.

Since 2005, TAQA has built a portfolio of upstream and midstream operations in the UK North Sea, the Netherlands, Canada, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The portfolio includes onshore and offshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; gas storage; and oil & gas processing and transportation.

In the first half of 2021, production across the portfolio totaled more than 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and generated revenues of $937 million with a net income of $145 million.

TAQA has previously announced in its new strategy that it made plans to reduce its exposure to the hydrocarbons sector and massively increase the stake of renewables in its portfolio by 2030.

At the time, the company said that its 2030 vision for sustainable and profitable growth would revolve around the global acceleration of the energy transition at the core of its strategic plan.

Growth for TAQA is expected through meeting increased power, water, and network capacity needed in its home market of the UAE, as well as from selective opportunities internationally.

The strategic plan further highlights that the company will increase gross power capacity from 18 GW to 30 GW in the UAE and add up to 15 GW internationally.

The company will also expand reverse osmosis technologies to make up two-thirds of its desalination capacity by 2030 with 200 MIGD already under construction and focus on renewable energy – particularly solar photovoltaic (PV) – to comprise more than 30 percent of the power generation portfolio by 2030, up from the current 5 percent.

