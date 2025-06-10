SAKURA Internet, JERA Explore Building Data Centers

SAKURA internet signed a deal with JERA to explore the potential of establishing data centers connected to JERA's power infrastructure.

SAKURA internet Inc. has signed a deal with JERA Co. Inc. to explore the potential of establishing data centers (DCs) connected to JERA’s power infrastructure.

To meet customer demand for both stable supply and decarbonization, JERA is creating a clean energy platform, aiming to deliver low-carbon and decarbonized electricity on a large scale.

The agreement involves exploring the establishment of data centers on the grounds of existing thermal power stations owned by JERA, JERA said in a media release. Progress in this exploration will enable SAKURA internet to provide the digital infrastructure that utilizes clean energy from JERA.

By promoting the integration of power and telecommunications (watt-bit collaboration), the companies aim to accelerate the development of DCs that are crucial for upgrading Japan's industrial structure, thereby helping to address the country’s “digital deficit", make efficient use of power infrastructure, contribute to decarbonization, and enhance Japan’s industrial competitiveness, JERA said.

Potential sites include Tokyo Bay. A key aspect of their collaboration involves using JERA's regasification terminals to provide cold energy, aiming to significantly reduce energy consumption at the DCs. Additionally, the partnership will explore various technologies to decarbonize that energy in the future.

