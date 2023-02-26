Saipem's Drilling and Construction Fleet to Run on Eni's Biofuels

Saipem's drilling and construction vessels could be running on Eni's biofuels following the signing of a MoU.

Saipem’s drilling and construction vessels could be running on biofuels following a Memorandum of Understanding signed with Eni Sustainable Mobility. The two companies noted in a joint statement that particular attention will be given to operations in the Mediterranean Sea. Saipem’s fleet for drilling and construction includes 45 vessels.

Through the MoU, both companies are strengthening their mutual efforts to diversify energy sources and reduce the carbon footprint across offshore operations. Eni has been producing biofuels since 2014, as it converted its Venice and Gela refineries into biorefineries, which, as the statement stressed, have been palm oil free since the end of 2022.

Eni is using its proprietary Ecofining technology to process vegetable raw materials or animal waste and HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) biofuel products. According to Eni’s plan to hit carbon neutrality by 2050, biofuels are a major strategic pillar. Eni is focused on a decarbonization process aiming to reduce emissions from industrial processes and products.

“This agreement forms part of the execution of Saipem’s strategy for the reduction of GHG emissions and implements, together with the other initiatives and investments envisaged in the Group's strategic plan, which encompasses the reduction of its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2035 and the achievement of Net Zero (including Scope 3) by 2050,” the joint statement read.

Both companies will bring their respective expertise to the table with Eni Sustainable Mobility being among the first producers of biofuels in Europe. The company aims to bring its global expertise in providing solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Saipem is committed to the energy transition and has set a target of increasing the share of alternative fuels used by its fleet which would result in lower emissions, not only for Saipem but its clients as well.

“Thanks to the use of biofuel, Saipem will potentially be able to reduce emissions by around 550,000 Tonnes of CO2eq per year, equal to 60% of its total annual Scope 1 emissions,” the statement said.

