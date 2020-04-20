Saipem Wins Egypt Plant Contract
Egyptian Ethylene & Derivatives Co. (Ethydco) has selected a consortium of Saipem and Egypt-based Petrojet to build that country’s first polybutadiene plant, Saipem reported Friday.
According to a written statement Saipem emailed to Rigzone, the estimated US$150 million contract for the 36,000-metric ton per year (MT/Y) synthetic rubber plant calls on Saipem and Petrojet to provide:
- detailed engineering design
- procurement and supply of equipment and materials
- construction
- Pre-commissioning
- commissioning up to a successful start-up and performance testing.
Saipem stated that it will contribute its petrochemical sector competencies, specifically in the elastomers segment. The firm added the scope of work of the new plant comprises one low-cis butadiene rubber production train and related facilities. Also, it pointed out that tire manufacturing accounts for approximately 70 percent of global polybutadiene production.
“After successful completion of the fast-track Zohr project, this award confirms Saipem as a partner of choice to support the sustainable development of Egypt,” remarked Maurizio Coratella, chief operating officer of Saipem’s Onshore E&C Division.
Located in the offshore Shorouk Block, the Zohr field reportedly is the largest natural gas discovery ever made in Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
