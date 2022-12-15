Saipem Wins $1.2 Billion In Offshore Deals

Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion.

Italian contractor Saipem has been awarded new contracts in Guyana and Egypt for a total amount of approximately $1.2 billion.

The first contract has been awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana, subject to government approvals, for the UARU oil field development project, located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of around 2,000 meters.

Saipem said that the contract scope includes the design, fabrication, and installation of subsea structures, risers, flowlines, and umbilicals for a large subsea production facility.

The company, which was previously awarded other four subsea contracts by ExxonMobil Guyana for prior developments in the same area, namely Liza Phase 1 and 2, Payara, and Yellowtail, will perform the operations by using its vessels, including FDS2 and Constellation.

Subject to the necessary government approvals, project sanction by ExxonMobil Guyana and its Stabroek block coventurers, and authorization to proceed with the final phase, the award will allow Saipem to start some limited activities, namely detailed engineering, and procurement.

It is worth noting that ExxonMobil made more than 30 discoveries on the Stabroek block since 2015, and it has ramped up offshore development and production at a pace that far exceeds the industry average.

ExxonMobil’s first two sanctioned offshore Guyana projects, Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2, are now producing above design capacity and achieved an average of nearly 360,000 barrels of oil per day in the third quarter. A third project, Payara, is expected to start up by the end of 2023, and a fourth project, Yellowtail, is expected to start up in 2025.

Environmental authorization for Uaru is underway. By the end of the decade, ExxonMobil expects Guyana’s oil production capacity to be more than one million barrels a day.

The second contract awarded to Saipem was given by Petrobel for the transportation, installation, and pre-commissioning of 170 kilometers of umbilicals for the Zohr Field. The umbilicals will be installed between the central control platform and the subsea field, connecting to the existing subsea production systems. The offshore campaign is planned to start during the third quarter of 2023.

The Zohr field is believed to be the largest-ever gas discovery in Egypt and the Mediterranean. In August 2019, production from the field reached more than 2.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day, roughly five months ahead of the development plan.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com