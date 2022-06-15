Saipem, Trevi Developing Drilling Systems For Wind Farms

Saipem and Trevi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate to jointly develop a design of two drilling systems for large diameter foundation holes for wind farms.

Italian oilfield services company Saipem and Trevi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate to jointly develop a design of two drilling systems for large diameter foundation holes for wind farms.

Efficiently drilling large diameter holes to host foundation piles represents an essential skill to ensure the successful installation of offshore wind farms.

Trevi and Saipem will develop a design that can cope with site-specific geotechnical and geophysical data about the locations to be drilled, to identify the most appropriate drilling strategy and consequently the most appropriate technology.

The agreement with Trevi also covers the possibility of jointly developing such drilling equipment that should then be operated by Saipem, leveraging on Trevi expertise and knowhow on foundation, in executing wind farm projects

This MoU, which follows the non-binding agreement with Havfram to evaluate potential cooperation in the offshore wind business, is consistent with Saipem’s 2022-25 Strategic Plan since it aims at strengthening Saipem’s value proposition for the offshore wind, a sizeable market that is expected to grow by over 30 percent in the Strategic Plan horizon.

The agreement with Trevi, a worldwide leader in special foundation works, will support Saipem’s goal of identifying new and more profitable ways of execution also through designing and developing new technical solutions.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com