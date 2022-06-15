Saipem, Trevi Developing Drilling Systems For Wind Farms
Italian oilfield services company Saipem and Trevi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate to jointly develop a design of two drilling systems for large diameter foundation holes for wind farms.
Efficiently drilling large diameter holes to host foundation piles represents an essential skill to ensure the successful installation of offshore wind farms.
Trevi and Saipem will develop a design that can cope with site-specific geotechnical and geophysical data about the locations to be drilled, to identify the most appropriate drilling strategy and consequently the most appropriate technology.
The agreement with Trevi also covers the possibility of jointly developing such drilling equipment that should then be operated by Saipem, leveraging on Trevi expertise and knowhow on foundation, in executing wind farm projects
This MoU, which follows the non-binding agreement with Havfram to evaluate potential cooperation in the offshore wind business, is consistent with Saipem’s 2022-25 Strategic Plan since it aims at strengthening Saipem’s value proposition for the offshore wind, a sizeable market that is expected to grow by over 30 percent in the Strategic Plan horizon.
The agreement with Trevi, a worldwide leader in special foundation works, will support Saipem’s goal of identifying new and more profitable ways of execution also through designing and developing new technical solutions.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Oil and Gas Prices To Rise Across The Board, Fitch Ratings Says
- UK Competition Authority to Carry Out Fuel Market Review
- Saipem Scores Gato Do Mato Engineering Deal
- BW Offshore Confirms Negotiations Over Golfinho Buy With Petrobras
- Biden Tells USA Oil Refiners Record Profits Not Acceptable
- Freeport LNG Gives Update on Plant Blast
- Wood Bags Significant 10 Year Chevron Deal
- Saipem, Trevi Developing Drilling Systems For Wind Farms
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecast
- VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
- ExxonMobil Made More Money Than God This Year
- OPEC+ Set to Remove All Production Curbs in August
- USA Pledges Millions to Address Supertanker Threat
- Texas LNG Blast Spells Trouble for Europe
- Saudis Cut Oil To China While Meeting Most Asian Requests
- Sweden Banning Extraction Of Coal, Oil, And Gas
- Equinor Makes New Discovery Near Johan Castberg Field
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers
- Too Early To Speculate on ExxonMobil Refinery Fire Cause
- Oil Inventories Down to Dangerously Low Point