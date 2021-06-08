Saipem to Fabricate Subsea Equipment in Guyana

Saipem has inaugurated a new offshore construction facility in the port of Georgetown, Guyana. PHOTO SOURCE: Saipem

Saipem (BIT: SPM)) reported Monday that it has inaugurated a new offshore construction facility in Georgetown, Guyana.

According to a written statement the company emailed to Rigzone, the new Saipem Guyana Offshore Construction Facility – located at Georgetown’s port – will boast the country’s largest heavy lift crane, a heavy load-bearing jetty, and specialized fabrication, welding, and testing equipment.

“All construction work for the new facility has been awarded to Guyanese contractors,” Saipem stated.

Saipem noted that has it has won contracts for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM)-operated field development projects offshore Guyana, starting with Liza Phase 1 in 2017 and then Liza Phase 2 the following year. More recently, Saipem began work on the final phase of the ExxonMobil-led Payara development. The company stated that its new offshore construction facility will enjoy direct access to the Demerara River, which will allow fabricated items to be loaded onto vessels for deliveries offshore.

The new facility will enable Saipem to fabricate jumpers and other sophisticated subsea structures locally, Saipem stated. As a result, the firm noted that it will boost ongoing training efforts for local workers by including new specializations in conjunction with recognized Guyanese organizations, schools, and service providers.

“The inauguration of Saipem’s Offshore Construction Facility in Guyana will enable us to provide highly skilled local services and support to the advantage of current and future energy projects in the country,” commented Saipem America President and CEO Giorgio Martelli. “Saipem’s commitment in Guyana is long-term and this new facility is a key milestone in our relationship with this dynamic nation.”

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.