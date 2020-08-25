Saipem to Co-Develop Wind Farm

Saipem (BIT:SPM) announced Tuesday that it will co-develop a wind farm in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Ravenna.

Saipem (BIT:SPM) announced Tuesday that it will co-develop a wind farm in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Ravenna.

The project, which is being developed in partnership with AGNES and QINT’X, will involve the installation of approximately 56 turbines on fixed foundations on the seabed at two different sites; one more than eight nautical miles from the shore, and the other more than 12 miles from the shore.

The overall installed power at the development, which will also utilize floating solar technology, will be approximately 450 megawatts, Saipem revealed. The company noted that the project will be implemented in a highly industrialized area and said the local industry will be involved in supporting it.

“Saipem has long launched a process to strengthen its presence in the renewable energy sector,” Mauro Piasere, the chief operating officer of Saipem’s XSIGHT division, said in a company statement.

“In particular, through the XSIGHT division, the company's new role as developer of offshore wind farms is being defined and the memorandum of understanding signed with AGNES and QINT'X constitutes a new important opportunity in this direction,” he added.

“This agreement is consistent with the new business model adopted by the company, which is increasingly becoming a leader in the field of energy transition, and introduced in 2019 as part of the agreement with Plambeck to develop wind farms with floating foundations in the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia,” Piasere continued.

Alberto Bernabini, the chief executive officer of QINT’X, said, “this agreement marks another important step towards the realization of an ambitious project”.

“Our vision is to create a new green energy hub in the Adriatic Sea, integrating multiple technologies to generate clean energy from the wind, sun and hydrogen,” he added.

“We are very proud and pleased to count on Saipem as a partner, a global leader in offshore solutions, which is now set to be a main actor in the much-needed energy transition. This collaboration will allow us to harness many synergies transform Agnes project into a reality,” Bernabini went on to say.

XSIGHT is a Saipem group start-up, according to Saipem’s website, which states that the division provides cutting-edge services that are highly innovative with high added value for the entire energy sector, including renewable and green energy sources.

AGNES is a company which develops renewable energy projects in the Adriatic Sea, in particular offshore and nearshore wind farms, floating solar panels, energy storage systems and hydrogen production from renewable sources. QINT’X is an Italian company specializing in renewable energy, specifically solar, wind and hydroelectric energy and e-mobility.

