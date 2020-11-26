Saipem Supports Women Empowerment Principles

Saipem (BIT: SPM) revealed Thursday that it has signed a declaration of support for the Women Empowerment Principles (WEP) and the Manifesto for female employment of the Valore D association.

The WEP, which was established by UN Global Compact and UN Women, represents the guiding principles for businesses to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace, on the market and in the community. The Manifesto for Women’s Employment is a nine-point programmatic document that summarizes the principles, concrete actions and indicators useful for seeking gender equality and enhancing the role of women in companies.

Saipem said it is actively engaged in the promotion of an inclusive culture and committed to building a reality in which different features and personal and cultural orientations are considered a resource and a source of mutual enrichment.

Women at the Saipem currently represent ten percent of the workforce. The percentage of those who hold a managerial position with respect to the total is 19 percent. The composition of the Saipem board includes four females.

“The signing of the Women Empowerment Principles and the Manifesto of Valore D confirms Saipem's continuous commitment to reducing gender gap in particular, and diversity in general,” Stefano Cao, Saipem’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“Saipem, a multicultural company whose employees belong to over 120 different nationalities, has always paid great attention to cultural and religious values, labor rights, human rights, with special consideration to those relating to privacy and respect for all kinds of diversity, promoting inclusion,” he added.

“Saipem values ​​its people, who are the key to its success and a cornerstone of its identity, and carefully promotes an adequate balance between work and private life,” Cao went on to say.

Saipem describes itself as a global solution provider in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The business operates in more than 70 countries and employs over 35,000 people, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com