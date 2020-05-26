Saipem Signs Global Engineering Deal with Equinor

Saipem S.p.A revealed Tuesday that it has signed a two-year frame agreement with Equinor ASA covering engineering services worldwide.

According to Saipem, the frame agreement covers feasibility and conceptual studies, front-end engineering design, detailed engineering and related follow-on and support for research and development activities, and assistance to Equinor for its upcoming projects, including new energy-related projects in the onshore, offshore and floating wind sectors.

The scope of the agreement extends, but is not limited, to offshore trunklines including landfalls and flowlines, onshore pipelines, components, subsea structures, field layout and routing design for products such as umbilicals, cables, static flexibles and power cables, Saipem highlighted.

“This new agreement with Equinor, a leading player in the energy industry, consolidates a long and successful relationship and co-operation,” Francesco Racheli, the chief operating officer of Saipem’s E&C Offshore Division, said in a company statement sent to Rigzone.

“Our ability in providing research and technology solutions to a company committed to long-term value creation testifies our leadership and reliability in the sector. In particular, our solutions in the renewable energy sector will allow us to accompany Equinor on its energy transition journey, supporting them with our technologies and highly qualified expertise,” the Saipem representative added.

Saipem and Equinor have been collaborating for over a decade backed by frame agreements, namely those regarding transportation and installation as well as subsea construction works, Saipem outlined in a company statement.

Italy-headquartered Saipem describes itself as a world leader in engineering and drilling activities and in the development of major projects in the energy and infrastructures sectors. The business employs more than 34,000 people, according to its website. Norway-headquartered Equinor, which used to go by the name of Statoil, describes itself as a broad energy company. It employs 21,000 people, its website shows.

