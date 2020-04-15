Saipem Semisub Achieves Rare Feat

Above, the Scarabeo 9 semisub passing beneath one of three bridges in Istanbul, Turkey during its April 13, 2020, transit of the Bosphorus Strait. PHOTO SOURCE: Saipem

A narrow nautical boundary separating Europe and Asia, the Bosphorus Strait in northwestern Turkey links the Black and Mediterranean seas.

For only the fourth time in its history, the Scarabeo 9 semi-submersible drilling vessel on Monday crossed the strait, rig owner Saipem reported. In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, the firm noted that Scarabeo 9 – among the few units suitable for operating in the Black Sea – was traveling from offshore Romania to a shipyard for maintenance. The maintenance will prepare the drilling vessel for new jobs in the coming months, the company added.

“Crossing the Bosphorus with the rig almost touching the bridges is always a great emotion for me and my crew, well aware of belonging to a great company capable of extraordinary enterprises,” remarked Scarabeo 9 Master Antonio Iaccarino.

Capable of operating in up to 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) of water, the Scarabeo 9 can accommodate 200 people and drill to 50,000 feet (15,240 meters) below the rotary table, Saipem’s website states.

Saipem created a brief video to commemorate the ultra-deepwater rig’s nearly 10-hour Bosphorus transit, which included passing beneath three Istanbul bridges.

