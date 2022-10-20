Saipem Scores Massive $4.5B Contract For North Field Work

Saipem has been awarded a contract by Qatargas worth a massive $4.5 billion for work on the North Field.

Italian oilfield contractor Saipem has been awarded a contract by Qatargas worth a massive $4.5 billion for work on the North Field.

The project encompasses two offshore gas compression complexes in Qatar. The award represents the largest single offshore contract by total value in the company’s history

Saipem said that the contract awarded by Qatargas was for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project – EPC 2 located offshore the northeast coast of Qatar. The contract value amounts to approximately $4.5 billion.

The scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes aimed at sustaining the production of the North Field, including two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms ever built, flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters and interface modules.

To execute this project, Saipem will leverage its assets, know-how, and competencies in offshore engineering, installation, and fabrication, as well as its capability to maximize local content.

“This prestigious award represents the largest single offshore contract by total value in the company’s history. It follows the award in early 2021 related to offshore facilities for extraction and transportation of natural gas for the same field and demonstrates the continuity and the quality of Saipem’s performance in Qatar,” the company said.

The scope of work under the previous contract, said to be worth around $1.7 billion, encompasses the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of various offshore facilities for the extraction and transportation of natural gas, including platforms, supporting, and connecting structures, subsea cables, and anticorrosion internally cladded pipelines, Saipem revealed.

The contract also included the decommissioning of a pipeline and other significant modifications to existing offshore facilities.

With this latest contract, Saipem accelerates its strategic repositioning in the offshore segments, mainly E&C and drilling, which represent most of the announced order intake year-to-date, further supporting the delivery of Saipem’s Strategic Plan.

Qatar's North Field is the largest non-associated natural gas field in the​ world, with recoverable reserves of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet, or approximately 10 percent of the world's known reserves.​

This makes Qatar the world's largest holder of proven gas reserves after Russia and Iran. The North Field will supply gas to fulfill multiple large-scale renewable gas sales contracts for many decades to come. ​​​

​​The North Field lies off the northeast shore of the Qatar peninsula and covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers, equivalent to about half the land area of the State of Qatar.​​ The gas produced from this giant field is processed to produce LNG, GTL, NGL, and other gas-related industries, in addition to pipeline gas for export.​​

