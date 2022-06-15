Saipem Scores Gato Do Mato Engineering Deal

Saipem told to proceed with engineering services for an FPSO to be provided to Shell for the Gato do Mato oil and gas field.

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem has been awarded a limited notice to proceed (LNTP) by BW Offshore for the early-stage engineering services for the supply of an FPSO unit to be then provided to Shell and its partners for the development of the Gato do Mato oil and gas field.

Saipem said that the LNTP is valued at up to $50 million. Saipem’s share is worth approximately $25 million. It is worth reminding that BW Offshore received the same notice in late May.

The company added that the LNTP was a key step ahead for this initiative and the Saipem project team is already fully mobilized. Upon completion of the LNTP, Shell and its partners target to award a lease and operate contract which will include the award of the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the FPSO to a consortium between Saipem and BW, with expected delivery in 2026.

The award is subject to the parties finalizing the commercial and pricing terms of the contract given the current inflationary supply chain market and a final investment decision to proceed by Shell and its partners.

The FPSO lease and operate contract will have a firm period of 18 years with seven years of options while the delivery is expected in 2026.

Also, the FPSO will be based on BW Offshore’s RapidFramework design previously used on the Barossa and Catcher FPSOs. That means that the construction of the FPSO will allow for concurrent hull construction and topside integration by removing interdependencies during the construction phase.

As for Gato do Mato, the project is a pre-salt gas-condensate discovery that covers two neighboring blocks – BM-S-54 and Sul de Gato do Mato. The field is located some 125 miles offshore Brazil in the Santos Basin, in water depths of around 6,560 feet.

Shell used to hold 80 percent of the Gato do Mato project with TotalEnergies holding the remaining 20 percent. But in October 2019, Shell sold 30 percent of its stake in the project to Colombia’s Ecopetrol, leaving the supermajor with a 50 percent stake.