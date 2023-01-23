Saipem Scores Deals Worth $900 Million

Saipem has been awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately $900 million.

The first contract – in partnership with the Brazilian arm of Aker Solutions – has been awarded by Total Energies, for the Lapa Southwest Development Project, a deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin in the South Atlantic, 270 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paulo, in Brazil.

The scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines (SURF) as well as a Subsea Production System (SPS).

The Lapa Southwest Development Project is the first ever integrated SURF and SPS project awarded by TotalEnergies.

Saipem will maximize the local content by making use of its yard Guarujá Centro de Tecnologia e Construção Offshore for logistics activities and Quad Joints Fabrication and some other manufacturing activities.

The other contract has been awarded to Saipem by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project. The project, located in deep waters in the Norwegian Sea, consists of the installation of 80-kilometer-long swagged Pipe-in-Pipe pipeline connecting the subsea production template of the Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

The offshore operations are planned to take place in 2025 and will be performed by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone.

