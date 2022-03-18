Saipem Scores $325MM Aker BP Drilling Award

Italian company Saipem has been awarded a contract by Aker BP for a drilling campaign offshore Norway.

Saipem said that the operations were expected to start from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, upon the termination of the works in which Scarabeo 8 is currently engaged.

The rig was hired by Wintershall Dea last year to complete the Nova field drilling campaign following an incident with the previous rig. Scarabeo 8 started operations under this contract in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is set to drill six wells with options for additional wells.

Scarabeo 8 is Saipem’s semisubmersible drilling rig able to work in harsh environments. It is a dual derrick deepwater unit with a dynamic positioning system and with enhanced mooring capabilities.

According to Saipem, the rig meets the highest standards of the most stringent rules and regulations, and it has a proven track record in working with the most recognized oil companies in the challenging North Sea environment, from West Norway to the Barents Sea.

The contract duration is three years for an approximate value of $325 million. The contract also includes the option of two one-year extensions and encompasses potential upsides among which a performance bonus scheme and a mechanism of rate adjustment to market rates from the third year onward.

Saipem previously worked successfully with Aker BP in 2018. This new long-term contract further consolidates the collaboration with the Norwegian company, also including the use of innovative solutions to deliver increasingly efficient, safe, and environmentally focused operations.

This contract is a breath of fresh air for Saipem which is having financial troubles. Namely, the company issued a profit warning earlier this year citing significant deterioration of some projects’ margins due to the Covid-19 pandemic and cost increases of raw materials and logistics.

The company said at the time that the financial statements for 2021 would show a loss for more than one-third of Saipem’s equity.

Saipem did immediately undertake steps to mitigate this by making management team changes in February and, after that, making a 2022-2025 plan which included cost-cutting, focusing on offshore E&C and drilling, selecting projects more carefully, and repositioning on low-risk offshore wind business.

