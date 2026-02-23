Saipem Pilots AI System on Ultra Deepwater Drillship

'Continuous data analysis allows for the timely detection of any anomalies and the planning of targeted interventions, increasing reliability and safety', Saipem said.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, Saipem announced that it has introduced an AI-based predictive maintenance system onboard its Saipem 12000 ultra deepwater drillship.

Saipem said the Saipem 12000 is the first vessel in the company’s drilling fleet to adopt this system, which it pointed out was developed in collaboration with ADC Energy.

“Continuous data analysis allows for the timely detection of any anomalies and the planning of targeted interventions, increasing reliability and safety,” Saipem noted in the statement.

Saipem highlighted that this pilot project “is part of a broader innovation process that aims to extend the use of artificial intelligence and data analysis to the entire fleet”.

“Aligned with this approach, a predictive maintenance project is being implemented on the Saipem 7000, one of the largest semi-submersible crane vessels in the world,” Saipem revealed.

“Focused on the diesel generators, critical components for onboard power production, the project uses IoT sensors and machine learning models to detect early signs of potential failures,” it added.

“This allows maintenance to be planned more efficiently and ensures operational continuity. Developed in collaboration with BIP – an international consulting firm specializing in technological innovation and data science – the system will be tested in the coming months,” it continued.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

“Through these projects, Saipem reaffirms its commitment to integrating artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and advanced digital tools to make its offshore energy operations increasingly safe, efficient, and sustainable,” Saipem went on to state.

Saipem noted in its statement that predictive maintenance uses real-time data and artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor equipment conditions, predict potential failures, and schedule interventions before problems occur, thereby reducing downtime and management costs.

According to a fact page hosted on Saipem’s website, the Saipem 12000 is a sixth generation drilling floater with a water depth of up 12,000 feet and a drilling depth of 35,000 feet. It has an overall length of 228 meters and includes air conditioned living quarters for 200 people, the fact sheet shows.

In a statement posted on its site earlier this month, Saipem announced that its first resident Underwater Intervention Drone (UID) - Hydrone-R - had completed a new autonomous survey mission over the Arctic coral area of ​​Njord, Norway.

“The operation was carried out independently, without cables or surface support, contributing to the understanding and protection of marine ecosystems through underwater robotics,” Saipem said.

“These activities are part of the ten-year contract signed in 2019 with Equinor, the first global service agreement for underwater drones in the offshore energy sector,” it added.

“The drone is tasked with carrying out inspections and interventions on underwater assets, thus providing valuable information on potential hazards, with the aim of improving the overall integrity and safety of Equinor’s subsea systems,” it continued.

In a statement posted on its website back in January, Saipem announced that it had launched a drilling training center, which it described as “a highly specialized training hub dedicated to developing technical skills” in the sector.

“The center is designed to offer training programs that integrate theory and practice, using cutting-edge technologies and an immersive approach,” it added.

“At the heart of the center is the full-scale simulator, which faithfully replicates real operational scenarios, ensuring a unique immersive experience. The simulation system reproduces the dimensions and perceptions of a drilling rig on a screen composed of 24 monitors, spanning over eight meters in length and three meters in height,” it continued.

On its site, Saipem states that it has always focused on technological innovation and adds that it is committed to working alongside its clients on their path to energy transition “with increasingly digitalized, well-developed resources, technologies and processes, specifically designed for environmental sustainability”.

“Innovation is essential for our success: it enables us to constantly improve our competitive position in the O&G business and to cross the new frontiers of energy and industrial decarbonization,” the company notes on its site.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com