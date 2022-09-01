Saipem Names Alessandro Puliti As New Chief Executive

Saipem has appointed Alessandro Puliti, the General Manager of the company, as a new board member and chief executive officer.

Saipem said that Francesco Caio resigned, with immediate effect, from his role as a board member and General Manager of the company. According to the company, Caio resigned all his powers as he considered completed, with the first half-year results, his role to reposition and relaunch the company.

The board of directors unanimously thanked Francesco Caio for his work in such a complex context and acknowledged his commitment to implement the necessary strategic and organizational changes needed to lead the company towards a new relaunching phase.

The appointment of Alessandro Puliti as CEO was also unanimous, and he will also be upholding his role as General Manager and conferred him all the powers previously held by Francesco Caio.

Based on his declaration, the new director Puliti has not the independence qualification and owns 140,000 company shares.

Puliti joined Agip’s Reservoir Department in 1990 as a Reservoir Geologist and was involved in the study of reservoirs in Africa and Italy. His international professional career started in 1998 when he moved to Aberdeen to fill the position of Assistant Operated Asset Manager of Agip UK, where he gained operational experience in complex contexts. After returning to Italy in 2002, he was appointed Reservoir and Drilling and Completion Manager in the Val D’Agri project.

In 2003 he was posted to Egypt as IEOC’s Development and Operations Manager and subsequently covered increasingly more complex managerial roles, first as General Manager and Managing Director of Petrobel and later as General Manager of IEOC.

In 2009, he moved back to Italy to take on the role of Regional Management Russia and North Europe Vice President. In 2010, he moved to Stavanger, where he held the dual role of Eni Norge’s Managing Director and Regional Management Russia and North Europe Vice President.

In 2012, he returned to the HQ Operations Department, first as Senior Vice President Petroleum Engineering, Production, and Maintenance and then as Senior Vice President Drilling and Completion and Deputy Operations. In October 2015 he was appointed Reservoir & Development Projects Executive Vice President.

In September 2018, he was appointed Chief Development, Operations, and Technology Officer and then Chief Upstream Officer on July 1, 2019. Finally, he was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer for Natural Resources of Eni on July 1, 2020.

