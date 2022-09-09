Saipem Moves Up In ENR Rankings
Italian contractor Saipem has confirmed its spot among Italian companies represented in the Top 250 International Contractors Engineering News-Record (ENR) ranking, the leading US magazine for construction and engineering industry professionals.
ENR’s Top 250 gathers the most important engineering and construction companies, classifying them on the basis of the revenues deriving from projects executed outside their country of origin with a focus on specific sectors of activity and on different geographical areas.
Saipem placed 12th among international companies, further improving its position from 2021, and ranked first place in the category which includes marine energy infrastructures, pipelines, petrochemical plants and refineries, confirming its 2021 leadership position. At geographical level, the company is positioned at fourth and sixth places respectively for the specific Middle East and Africa rankings.
Saipem's presence in ENR's Top 250 ranking is an important recognition of the company's expertise in the engineering and execution of complex projects, carried out in accordance with the highest environmental sustainability standards.
ACS Group, a worldwide reference in the construction, concessions and services activities, remained the reference point as it retained its first position in the ranking. However, this year, it is joined at the top by Hochtief AG, a German construction company based in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.
The French outfit VINCI moved up a spot from third to second, with all the remaining companies in the top eleven from 2021 moving up a spot. These companies are China Communications Construction Group, Bouygues, STRABAG, Power Construction Corp. of China, China State Construction Engineering Corp., Skanska AB, Ferrovial and China Railway Construction Corporation.
