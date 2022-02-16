Saipem Is Said to Explore $4.5B Survival Package
Saipem SpA is considering a roughly 4 billion-euro ($4.5 billion) restructuring package that could include a cash injection and asset sales, according to people familiar with the matter, in the wake of a shock profit warning.
The Italian engineering firm is exploring plans for a capital increase of about 2 billion euros and also negotiating with banks to extend a 1 billion-euro credit facility, the people said. It’s also working with advisers on the potential sale of one of its drilling divisions, they said. A drilling sale could raise 1 billion euros, one of the people said.
Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on a capital hike, financing extension or any divestments have been taken, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Saipem declined to comment.
Milan-based Saipem, led by Chief Executive Officer Francesco Caio, has been struggling to cope with lower energy demand and sagging investments, with many oil projects delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Efforts to shift its portfolio toward green-energy projects have also faced delays.
In January, the company said it would be evaluating a capital increase and speaking with its creditors after issuing a profit warning. Saipem’s two main shareholders -- state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA and oil and gas company Eni SpA, which is also state-controlled -- have been closely monitoring the situation.
The company has 500 million euros of bonds coming due in early April.
Saipem bonds due 2025 extended gains after the report on Wednesday. The notes rose 5.6 cents on the euro to 89.5 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Shortly after the profit warning, Saipem overhauled its management in a bid to restructure its business. Eni’s Alessandro Puliti was appointed general manager, while CDP’s Paolo Calcagnini was installed to lead a new unit responsible for strengthening financial planning and control, according to a statement.
--With assistance from Dinesh Nair, Daniele Lepido, Giulia Morpurgo and Alberto Brambilla.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- McDermott Scores Largest-Ever Renewables Contract
- Oil Experts Talk Ukraine - Russia Crisis
- Eni Pipeline Spills 500 Barrels Of Oil Off UK
- Driller Trio Given $900M In Extensions By Equinor
- NPD Grants Slew of Drilling Permits Offshore Norway
- IEA Wants More OPEC+ Oil
- What Was the USA Oil and Gas Average Wage in 2021?
- Neptune Energy, RWE Developing H2opZee Green Hydrogen Project
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Biden Will Work Like the Devil to Bring Gas Prices Down
- Transocean Rakes In Five New Deals. Four Rigs Heading To GOM
- ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- Rig Ready To Drill For 82 Million Barrel Pavo-1 Prize
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Turning Off North Sea Oil Puts Energy Security at Risk
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- ADNOC Comments on Fire
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Top Headlines: Bechtel Starting $30B Driftwood LNG Plant Construction