Saipem Inks Transport And Installation Deals With Chevron, TPAO

Italian oilfield services provider Saipem has been awarded two new offshore contracts for transportation and installation activities for a total amount of over $600 million.

The first of the two contracts was awarded by Chevron Australia for the Jansz-lo Compression Project, the gas field located around 150 miles offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of around 4,600 feet.

According to the company, offshore operations are planned to start in 2024 and they will be conducted using Saipem’s Constellation vessel.

Jansz-lo is part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project, a grouping of different fields and one of the world’s largest natural gas developments.

Chevron sanctioned the Jansz-Io $4 billion project in July 2021. Subsea compression technology will maintain gas supply from the field to the three existing LNG trains and gas plant on Barrow Island.

As a modification of the existing Gorgon development, the development will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-ton normally unattended floating field control station, some 6,500 tons of subsea compression infrastructure, and an 85-mile subsea power cable linked to Barrow Island.

Just last week, Chevron awarded Aker Solutions a contract for the provision of dynamic subsea umbilicals. This is a second contract won by Aker Solutions on the Jansz-Io project. The initial deal was for the provision of a subsea compression system.

The second contract won by Saipem regards the Sakarya gas field development project, the first deepwater natural gas field discovered in Turkey in the Black Sea, about 110 miles offshore the coast of Eregli.

The contract entails the transportation and installation of pipelines to 7,200-feet water depth. The offshore operations are to begin in spring 2022 and will be conducted mainly by the Castorone vessel.

Turkish Petroleum found 405 bcm of natural gas in the Sakarya field making it the country's biggest hydrocarbon discovery. In July this year, Turkish Petroleum completed the first flow test of the Türkali-2 appraisal well at the field.

According to Turkish authorities, the reserves from Sakarya can help the country cut its dependence on energy imports and could potentially meet the country’s energy needs for 20 years.

“The award of these two important contracts highlights our solid expertise in subsea installation and our world-class assets as well as being a tangible sign of recovery of the offshore market,” Francesco Caio, CEO and General Manager of Saipem, said.

“These new contracts in the gas sector, a fundamental element of the energy transition, provide solid indications of the improvement in demand and testify to Saipem's capability of offering solutions in line with its clients’ needs," he added.

