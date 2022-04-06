Saipem Grabs $400M In Offshore Rig Deals
Italian offshore contractor Saipem has been awarded new offshore drilling contracts in the Middle East and West Africa for a total amount of over $400 million.
Saipem said that the two contracts were awarded in the Middle East for two high specification jack-up drilling units, consisting of drilling and workover operations for five years. The start of operations is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Each contract includes options for two additional years. These projects will involve one Saipem jack-up unit and a new high specification jack-up chartered from CIMC Group for the project.
“With these additional awards in the Middle East, Saipem consolidates its presence in this strategic area, expanding the jack-up fleet from three to five units, with a view to growth in the offshore drilling market,” Saipem stated.
Furthermore, another contract has been assigned by Eni for a drilling campaign offshore West Africa, with operations expected to start in April 2022 in continuity with previous activities.
The contract will be executed by Saipem 12000, a sixth-generation ultra-deep-water drillship. The contract duration is for six months plus optional periods for an additional 10 months.
Including the contracts announced today, from the beginning of 2022 Saipem has been awarded projects worth over a total amount of $750 million in the offshore drilling segment.
Last month, Saipem won an offshore drilling contract worth $325 million from Aker BP for a campaign offshore Norway. The operations are expected to start from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, upon the termination of the works in which Scarabeo 8 is currently engaged.
The rig is currently working for Wintershall Dea to complete its Nova field. Saipem’s rig started operations under this contract in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is drilling six wells with options for additional wells.
The contract duration with Aker BP will be for three years. The contract also includes the option of two one-year extensions and encompasses potential upsides among which are a performance bonus scheme and a mechanism of rate adjustment to market rates from the third year onward.
Scarabeo 8 is a Saipem semi-submersible drilling rig able to work in harsh environments. It is a dual derrick deepwater unit with a dynamic positioning system and with enhanced mooring capabilities.
In the same month, Saipem’s board approved a plan to strengthen the company’s financial and capital structure due to the company reporting a loss of $2.7 billion.
Editor | Rigzone
