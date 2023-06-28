Saipem Fixes 2 Offshore Drilling Gigs Worth $550MM

Energy industries engineering, drilling, and construction major Saipem has secured two offshore drilling contracts, one in the Middle East and one in the Mediterranean Sea. Together, the two contracts have a price tag of approximately $550 million.

In the Middle East, Saipem said it has ensured the continuity of the ongoing activity of the Perro Negro 7 jack-up drilling unit from the second half of the year by securing a 10-year extension to the existing contract.

The Perro Negro 7, a jack-up capable of operating in up to 375 feet water depth and fitted with the most advanced equipment, is in compliance with the most stringent regulations and highest environmental standards, the company said in its statement.

The 10-year extension is a record duration in the area, which in the past had only been granted to an international contractor on limited occasions, and further strengthens Saipem’s strategic positioning in the drilling segment, the company noted.

“After having recently expanded its presence in the area from three rigs in 2021 to seven expected at the end of 2023, thanks to the acquisition of various multi-year contracts, with this contract renewal Saipem sees, once again, recognition of its commitment to executing projects efficiently with attention to safety and the environment in the main shallow water market worldwide,” Saipem said in a company statement.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Saipem has been awarded a contract for the utilization of the semisubmersible unit Scarabeo 9 for an estimated period of around six months plus an optional period. The unit is a sixth-generation semisubmersible drilling rig equipped with a dual ram rig and is capable of operating in ultra deep water, i.e., at depths of up to 12,000 feet.

“The acquisition of this contract confirms Saipem’s solid positioning in the Mediterranean drilling market, an area which has been characterized over the years by appreciable stability and is expected to be able to contribute to keeping fleet utilization rates high,” Saipem said in its statement.

It is also worth reminding that in mid-May Saipem booked two new offshore contracts, one for an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) project in the Black Sea and one for decommissioning activities in the North Sea. The overall value of the contracts amounts to approximately $850 million.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com