Saipem Eyes Seabed Mining

Saipem reported Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the shipbuilding group Fincantieri to promote the development of deep-seabed mining (DSM), entailing the sustainable exploitation of minerals from sea floors more than 9,843 feet (3,000 meters) in depth.

The MoU lays the foundation for Saipem and Fincantieri to develop and pursue business opportunities to design, engineer, build and manage DSM systems, Saipem noted. It added that deep-sea floors hold abundant minerals, primarily those vital to the digital economy: sulfides (sulfur), cobalt crusts and polymetallic nodules. The firm noted, however, that no suitable industrial extraction applications currently exist to enable mining companies to extend their activities to open water.

“The agreement signed with Fincantieri brings together two Italian leaders involved in promoting deep-seabed mining,” remarked Saipem CEO Stefano Cao in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “Saipem boasts innovative technologies, distinctive skills, assets and an outstanding track record in the sector that will be put to use in the joint project with Fincantieri with the aim of finding environmentally compatible solutions so that sea beds can be used sustainably.”

According to Saipem, the first goal under the partnership will be to develop an industrial plan with evidence of the technical and economic feasibility and sustainability of new DSM projects.

“The minerals in underwater deposits will turn out to be essential, should we manage to move from a fossil-fuel based economy to a green economy,” commented Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono. “Actually, many renewable technologies require huge amounts of metals that are available in high concentrations in deep-sea floors, and those who will be ready to encourage the use of such metals will move in this direction.”

Saipem and Fincantieri are not the only firms with ties to the oil and gas industry exploring DSM opportunities. In March of this year, Rigzone reported that Allseas Group S.A. acquired a former Petrobras drillship to reconfigure for recovering deep-sea “nodules” laden with metals such as nickel, manganese, copper and cobalt – key ingredients for electric vehicle batteries and other applications.

One could assume that extracting such minerals from the seabed would avoid ethical issues surrounding some current land-based mining operations in resource-rich countries. A 2019 World Economic Forum report observes that mineral extraction supply chains have been associated with child labor, health and safety hazards and pollution.

