Saipem Bags Pair of Deals Worth $850MM
Saipem has secured a pair of offshore contracts with a combined value of around $850 million.
One contract is for an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) project in the Black Sea, while the other one is for decommissioning activities in the North Sea.
Saipem said that the first contract has been assigned by Turkish Petroleum OTC for the second phase of Sakarya FEED and EPCI project and entails the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation of a 16” pipeline, 175 km (109 miles) long, at 2,200-meter (7,200 feet) water depth, in the Turkish Black Sea waters.
Offshore operations are to begin in summer 2024 and will be conducted by Saipem’s flagship vessel Castorone. Saipem has recently completed with success the first phase of Sakarya Gas field development project, awarded by Turkish Petroleum OTC in 2021.
The contract entailed the transportation and installation of pipelines to 7,200-foot water depth. The offshore operations kicked off in spring 2022 and were conducted mainly by the Castorone vessel.
The second, newly awarded contract has been assigned by EnQuest Heather Limited for the decommissioning of the existing Thistle A Platform, located in the UK sector of the North Sea, around 510 kilometers (317 miles) northeast of Aberdeen, in a water depth of 162 meters (531 feet).
Saipem noted in its statement that its activities entail the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the jacket and topsides, with possible extension to further subsea facilities. The activities will be carried out by the Saipem 7000, one of the largest semi-submersible heavy lifting vessels in the world.
“These important awards demonstrate Saipem’s excellent competitive positioning in the offshore engineering and construction market, a sector that is experiencing a full expansion momentum of which Saipem is ready to seize the opportunities. The contract awarded in the Black Sea is a confirmation of Saipem’s prominent positioning and of its long-standing relationships with clients. The North Sea contract, finally, is a further example of Saipem’s capabilities in a segment where the combination of innovative engineering, unique assets and safe operations is crucial,” Fabrizio Botta, Saipem Chief Commercial Officer, commented.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- Net-Zero World by 2050 Unlikely: ExxonMobil
- Startup of Australian Gas Project Delayed Due to Labor Shortage
- UK Awards First Carbon Storage Licenses
- South Africa Braces for More Frequent Blackouts this Winter
- Leading Organizations Create North Sea Mental Health Charter
- Oil Market Watcher Talks Drama Filled, Mouth Gaping Week
- Libya Oil Chief Sees Output Hitting Decade High by Year End
- BMI Projects Gasoline Price Through to 2026
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- Top Headlines: OPEC+ Has Lots of Dry Powder for Further Cuts
- ONEOK Buys Magellan in $18.8B Deal
- North Sea Body Says 22 Projects in the Pipeline
- Equinor Dishes Out Deals for $9B Brazil Project
- USA Rig Reduction Stretches North America Rig Loss Streak
- CAPP Flags Rapidly Changing Wildfire Conditions
- Russia's Seaborne Flows of Crude Oil Climb to New High
- GHG Intensity of USA Oil Said to be Significantly Lower Than Most Regions
- What Is Now Likely to Happen at The Next OPEC+ Meeting?
- Hess Strikes Oil Anew Offshore Guyana
- Oil Prices Caught by Technical Pull
- Touchstone Well Test in Trinidad and Tobago Strikes Oil
- USA EIA Slashes 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Houston Bound Oil Tanker Seized by Iran
- BMI Reveals Latest Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Vessel Hits North Sea Platform
- Wintershall Dea Makes Major Oil Discovery Offshore Mexico
- Key Oil Demand Landmark Expected This August