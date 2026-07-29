Saipem Bags Over $3B Worth of Eni Deals in July

Saipem has announced, in statements posted on its website, more than $3 billion worth of contract awards by Eni this month alone.

Saipem has announced, in statements posted on its website, more than $3 billion worth of contract awards by Eni this month alone.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, Saipem said it had been awarded two new contracts, one offshore in Ivory Coast and one onshore in Italy, for a total value of approximately EUR 800 million ($911 million).

The first contract, awarded by Eni Côte d’Ivoire and its partners, refers to the Baleine Phase 3 project, the third development phase of the Baleine oil and gas field, located offshore Ivory Coast, Saipem noted.

The company revealed that its scope of work includes the engineering, fabrication, transportation and installation of approximately 31 miles of rigid pipelines and associated subsea structures. The activities also include the transportation and installation of flexible risers, flexible jumpers, subsea production systems and a 1.8 mile long flexible gas export flowline, as well as 13 miles of subsea umbilical, Saipem noted.

The project is expected to last approximately three years and will involve the deployment of the construction vessels FDS and Shen Da, Saipem said in its statement.

Saipem’s second contract, awarded by Enilive, refers to the engineering, procurement and construction of a new deoxygenation unit at Enilive’s biorefinery in Venice, Porto Marghera, the company revealed.

The new unit is designed to process 70 tons per hour of biogenic feedstocks and will contribute to increasing the production capacity of HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) biofuel, according to Saipem, which stated that this new award forms part of the broader collaboration agreement between Eni and Saipem in the field of biorefining. It also follows the contract awarded for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for biojet production at the Venice biorefinery, announced in June 2025, Saipem highlighted.

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“These new awards confirm Saipem’s ability to deliver complex projects across both traditional and energy transition sectors, strengthening its relationship with Eni while supporting the development of strategic energy infrastructures and sustainable fuels production,” Saipem said in its statement.

In a statement posted on its website on July 22, Saipem announced that it had been awarded a new offshore drilling contract by Eni Côte d’Ivoire Limited valued at approximately $260 million.

Saipem outlined in the statement that, under this deal, the drillship Santorini would be deployed offshore Côte d’Ivoire for a long-term development drilling campaign, “with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027”.

“The project includes a firm commitment for an extended drilling program, with the potential deployment of the rig in neighbouring countries as well as additional optional periods, thus further enhancing the long-term visibility and continuity of the unit’s future utilization,” Saipem said in this statement.

“This new award confirms Saipem's competitive positioning in offshore drilling, as well as its ability to efficiently deploy its high-specification assets in support of clients’ exploration, appraisal and development activities,” it added.

In another statement posted on its website on July 7, Saipem announced that, through its subsidiary PT Saipem Indonesia, in joint venture with PT Tripatra Engineers and Constructors, it had been awarded a contract for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit for the “Kutei North Hub Field Development Project”, located in the Kutei Basin, East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The contract was valued at approximately $2 billion for Saipem’s share, Saipem revealed, adding that it had been awarded by Eni North Ganal, “a company controlled by Searah Ltd., the business combination company established by Eni and Petronas”.

The project execution has an estimated duration of 48 months, according to Saipem, which noted that this execution includes project management, detailed engineering, procurement of materials, fabrication, construction and installation activities, as well as commissioning and start-up of the FPSO unit.

The Kutei FPSO project is part of the Kutei North Hub Development, which comprises a subsea development tied back to a new FPSO, a dedicated gas export pipeline to the Bontang LNG Plant, and domestic gas users via the existing East Kalimantan System, Saipem highlighted in its statement.

“This award further strengthens Saipem’s positioning in the floating production segment, leveraging its unique combination of engineering and local fabrication capabilities, as well as its well-established expertise in fast-track project execution,” Saipem noted in the statement.

Last month, Saipem announced on its site that it had been awarded a new offshore contract by Azule Energy Exploration (Angola) Limited and Azule Energy Angola B.V., subsidiaries of an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni and BP, “mainly for transportation and installation (T&I) services in support of the Greater PAJ project”.

The contract has a duration of around 40 months and is worth $1 billion, Saipem revealed in the statement, which described that the Greater PAJ project offshore Angola as “one of the most significant ultra-deepwater developments in sub-Saharan Africa”.

Saipem revealed in this statement that its scope of work entails the engineering, fabrication, transportation, and installation of approximately 111 miles of rigid pipelines and subsea facilities, at a water depth reaching up to 6,561 feet. The contract also includes the transportation and installation of 23 miles of flexible flowlines and jumpers and 33 miles of umbilicals, Saipem said.

Also in June, Saipem announced that it had been awarded a new onshore contract for the Uthmaniyah Gas Compression Plant project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The contract, with a duration of approximately 42 months, was signed by Saipem Nasser Saeed Al‑Hajri Contracting Company (SNSH), a jointly controlled company owned by Saipem and by Nasser Saeed Al‑Hajri and Partners Company for Contracting (NSH),” Saipem revealed in that statement, noting that the value of Saipem’s share of the contract amounts to approximately EUR 900 million ($1.02 billion).

The project involves engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for a new compression plant serving the non‑associated gas field of Uthmaniyah, Saipem said in the statement, adding that the new compression plant “will extend the production life of the field, helping to support the growing energy demand of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

“The Uthmaniyah Gas Compression Plant is the first EPC project awarded under the National EPC Champion Program, which is designed to develop a national EPC champion capable of executing the full range of onshore EPC activities while maximizing the use of local resources and expertise,” Saipem highlighted.

“Accordingly, Saipem and NSH, one of the leading Saudi onshore construction companies, established SNSH in Saudi Arabia, combining Saipem’s engineering and project management capabilities with NSH’s construction expertise,” it added.

“The award of this project strengthens Saipem’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and confirms Saipem’s commitment to contributing to the development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, while promoting the use of local skills and resources,” it continued.

Saipem describes itself on its site as a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, both offshore and onshore. The company has five fabrication yards and an offshore fleet of 17 owned construction vessels and 12 drilling rigs, nine of which are owned, the site highlights. Saipem operates in more than 50 countries and employs about 30,000 people representing over 130 nationalities, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com