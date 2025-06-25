Saipem Bags EPC Job for Porto Marghera Biorefinery Expansion

The project involves increasing the capacity of the plant near Venice from the current 400,000 to 600,000 tons per year and enabling the production of SAF starting 2027.

Milan-headquartered Saipem SpA. has secured an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the expansion of the Porto Marghera biorefinery from Enilive, Eni SpA’s unit dedicated to biorefining, biomethane production and smart mobility solutions.

The contract is valued at EUR 155 million ($180 million) and is part of the recently renewed collaboration agreement on biorefining between the two companies, Saipem said in a media release. Under the extended collaboration agreement, signed in March, the two companies will focus on the construction of new biorefineries, the conversion of traditional refineries into biorefineries, and the development of new initiatives by Eni in the field of industrial transformation, according to Eni.

Saipem said the contract follows Eni’s assignment of the contract to Saipem for the start of preliminary detailed engineering activities, procurement services, and the purchase of critical equipment for the same project, also communicated last March.

The project involves increasing the capacity of the plant near Venice from the current 400,000 to 600,000 tons per year and enabling the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) starting 2027, Saipem said.

Eni has also selected Saipem, as part of the collaboration agreement, to convert the Livorno refinery into a biorefinery with a capacity of 500,000 tons of biogenic charge. The Livorno plant will be built in such a way as to allow, with appropriate technical modifications, a possible subsequent upgrading to produce SAF, Eni said in March. It noted that in both the Livorno and Venice projects, Saipem also carried out all the engineering activities preparatory to the executive phase, such as feasibility studies and front-end engineering design.

The total value of both contracts is currently approximately EUR320 million ($372.5 million), according to Eni.

Eni, through Enilive, currently has a biorefining capacity of 1.65 million tons per year and aims to increase it to over 5 million by 2030.

