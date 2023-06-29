Saipem Bags Aramco, Petrobras Deals Worth $1B

Saipem revealed that it has been awarded two new contracts worth around $1 billion.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Wednesday, Saipem revealed that it has been awarded two new contracts worth around $1 billion.

The contracts comprise an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) deal for offshore activities in the Middle East awarded by Saudi Aramco under an existing long-term agreement (LTA) between the companies, and a deal for the development of underwater drones in Brazil with Petrobras, Saipem outlined.

The scope of work under the Aramco deal involves the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of five platforms and associated subsea pipelines, flowlines, and cables in the Marjan field, offshore Saudi Arabia, featuring an entirely in-Kingdom fabrication scheme, Saipem highlighted.

The effectiveness of the contract is subject to the fulfilment of the customary conditions precedent, the company noted, adding that, “with this important award, Saipem further strengthens its long-standing relationship with Saudi Aramco and its strategic positioning in the Middle East”.

In the statement, Saipem pointed out that its contract with Petrobras is for the development and testing of an autonomous subsea inspection robotic solution, as well as the qualification of related autonomous drone-based services.

“This contract marks a fundamental milestone for Saipem’s innovative underwater robotics program and for the global scale utilization of subsea drones in offshore projects throughout the entire value chain,” Saipem said in the statement.

“The potential of these subsea technologies within the offshore domain is vast, both for oil and gas developments as well as for the renewables market segment,” the company added.

Earlier this week, in a statement posted on its website, Saipem announced that it had been awarded two new offshore drilling contracts for a total amount of approximately $550 million.

One of these was in the Middle East and the other in the Mediterranean, Saipem highlighted in the statement. In the Middle East, Saipem said it had ensured the continuity of the ongoing activity of the Perro Negro 7 jack-up drilling unit from the second half of the year by securing a 10-year extension to an existing contract. In the Mediterranean, Saipem noted that had been awarded a contract for the utilization of the semisubmersible unit Scarabeo 9 for an estimated period of around six months plus an optional period.

$3B+ Deals

In addition to its June agreements, Saipem has announced oil and gas deals worth more than $3 billion since the start of the year.

Last month, in a statement posted on its website, the company revealed that it had been awarded two offshore contracts, one for an EPCI project in the Black Sea and one for decommissioning activities in the North Sea, which had an overall value of around $850 million.

The first contract was assigned by Turkish Petroleum OTC for the second phase of Sakarya FEED and EPCI Project and entails the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of a 16-inch pipeline, 175km long, at 2,200 meters water depth, in the Turkish Black Sea waters, Saipem noted at the time. The other contract was assigned by EnQuest Heather Limited for the decommissioning of the existing Thistle A Platform, located in the UK sector of the North Sea, around 510km northeast of Aberdeen, in a water depth of 162 meters, Saipem highlighted in that statement.

In April, Saipem announced that it had been awarded a two-year contract extension by Eni S.p.A. for the use of the Santorini drillship. The contract extension is worth approximately $280 million, Saipem outlined at the time. Also in April, Saipem revealed that it had been awarded three new offshore contracts and two competitive FEED contracts totaling approximately $650 million.

The first contract was assigned by Azule Energy for the Agogo Full Field Development project, the second was awarded by EnQuest for the decommissioning of existing infrastructures in the Heather oil field, and the third was awarded under the Aramco LTA program in Saudi Arabia, Saipem pointed out at the time. Saipem highlighted that it had been awarded two FEED deals for gas development projects. The first one was assigned by Shell Trinidad & Tobago Ltd. and the second by PAPUA LNG Development Pte. Ltd, the company revealed.

Back in March, Saipem announced that it had been awarded a drilling contract offshore the Ivory Coast worth $400 million by the Joint Venture Eni Côte d'Ivoire Ltd. and Petroci and in January the company announced that it had been awarded two offshore contracts for a total amount of approximately $900 million.

The first contract was awarded by Total Energies for the LAPA Southwest (LAPA SW) Development Project and the other contract was awarded by Equinor for the Irpa Pipeline project, Saipem outlined at the time.

