Saipem Bags Aramco Deal Worth Around $500MM

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, Saipem announced that it has been awarded an additional offshore contract in Saudi Arabia under its existing long-term agreement with Aramco.

Saipem, which revealed that the deal is worth approximately $500 million, said its scope of work includes the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of a 48-inch trunkline, comprising approximately 40 miles offshore and seven miles onshore, as well as associated subsea facilities in the Safaniya oil field. Safaniya is one of the world’s largest offshore oil fields, Saipem highlighted.

Offshore operations will be carried out by Saipem’s construction vessels currently deployed in the region, according to the company, which revealed that fabrication activities will be executed at Saipem’s Saudi fabrication yard, Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid Fabricators Co. Ltd., in Dammam.

“Project execution is expected to leverage Saipem’s proven experience in delivering strategic pipelines and offshore infrastructure in the region, combined with its advanced engineering capabilities,” Saipem said in the statement.

“Activities will be executed in compliance with the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental protection that characterize all Saipem’s operations, aimed at ensuring efficiency and reliability at every stage,” the company added.

“The combination of enhanced local capabilities and cutting‑edge technical expertise is expected to support the efficient development of strategic energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” Saipem continued.

In the statement, Saipem said this new award reinforces its long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia.

“It additionally further consolidates its long-standing relationship with Aramco, confirming Saipem’s capability to deliver integrated, high‑quality solutions for complex offshore developments,” the company noted.

In a statement posted on its website in April last year, Saipem said it had signed a renewal for its framework agreement with Aramco. The long-term agreement now extends until the end of 2027, according to that statement.

“With the renewal of the long-term agreement, Saipem is reconfirmed in the exclusive list of contractors selected by Saudi Aramco who are eligible to bid for work orders, known as CRPOs (Contract Release Purchase Orders),” that statement noted.

“These contracts may relate to both the construction of new investment projects and any projects aimed at maintaining production capacity from Saudi Arabia’s offshore fields,” it added.

This Saipem statement highlighted that Saipem and Saudi Aramco “have a long history of collaboration on onshore, offshore and drilling projects”.

“The renewal of the long-term agreement confirms the trust in Saipem’s high-quality services, advanced technology and expertise, reaffirming the company’s key role and lasting presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s offshore oil and gas sector,” Saipem said in that statement.

In a statement posted on its site on December 31, 2025, Saipem revealed that it had been awarded an offshore contract by Turkish Petroleum OTC for additional activities as part of the extension of the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project in Turkish sector of Black Sea. The value of the contract is approximately $425 million, Saipem highlighted at the time.

In a statement posted on its site the day before, Saipem said it had been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia under its long-term agreement with Aramco. These are worth around $600 million, according to Saipem.

The first contract has a duration of 32 months and encompasses the EPCI of approximately 21 miles of pipeline, with diameters of 20” and 30", and related works on topside structures at the Berri and Abu Safah oil fields, Saipem highlighted, adding that the second contract has a duration of 12 months and includes subsea interventions at Marjan field and the EPC of 300 meters of onshore pipeline and associated tie-ins.

On December 21, 2025, Saipem announced that, in partnership with Offshore Oil Engineering Co. Ltd. (COOEC), it had been awarded an offshore EPCI contract by QatarEnergy LNG for the COMP5 package of the North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) Offshore Compression Complexes project. The overall value of the contract is approximately $4 billion and Saipem’s share amounts to approximately $3.1 billion, Saipem highlighted at the time.

