Saipem Bags $305MM Job For Enimed
Italian engineering major Saipem has secured a job for Enimed, a unit of its compatriot Eni. With a price tag of $305.4 million, the job entails the transportation and installation of an offshore gas pipeline connecting the four wells of Argo and Cassiopea fields to the Sicilian coast, Italy.
With a length of 37.2 miles and a maximum water depth of 2,165 feet, the 14” gas pipeline will be installed by Castorone and Castoro 10, both globally recognized as first-class pipelay vessels. Moreover, Saipem 3000 vessel will install umbilicals connecting Cassiopea wells to the Prezioso Platform.
The Cassiopea project represents a strategic and complementary infrastructure in the frame of the Italian gas supply, which has been recently affected by the geo-political scenario, setting Saipem as one of the main Contractors able to effectively support clients and provide a tangible solution to the current energy crisis.
It is the largest greenfield gas development in Italy and, once onstream, will be one of the country’s main producing gas fields. Net peak production is expected to be 10.3 kboe/d, according to Eni’s partner in the project, Energean.
These fields will be developed via four subsea wells (consisting of two new wells and two recompletions), with an optimized subsea production system and sealine using existing facilities for shore approach, well control, and chemical injection from an existing Eni platform, and onshore gas treatment, in synergy with Gela Refinery operations.
Tie-in points have been included in the production system to 83 allowing a series of low-risk exploration prospects (Gemini, Centauro, Vela, etc.) and other existing discoveries (Panda, Panda West) to be tied in and hence maintain production.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- USA Gas Prices Hit 14 Year Seasonal High
- DOE Project To Prove U.S. Power Grid Can Fully Run On Clean Energy
- Senator Sinema Key to Passing Schumer-Manchin Bill
- US Community Solar Sector To Grow 7 GWdc By 2027
- Saipem Bags $305MM Job For Enimed
- OPEC+ Ministers Have Near Clean Sheet for September Policy
- Shell Chooses Aker Solutions For Jackdaw Platform Construction
- Supply Chain Issues Push Back First Tyra Gas
- U.S. Crude Oil Exports Add $161 Bn To GDP Since Ban Lift
- Who Were the Biggest Oil and Gas Consumers in 2021?
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Power of the Gas Weapon Is Rapidly Declining
- Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
- Schumer-Manchin Deal Makes Industry And Environmentalists Happy
- Ineos and Sinopec Sign Significant $7B Petrochemical Deals
- Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
- Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
- USA Ramps Up Rig Count
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most