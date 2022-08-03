Saipem Bags $305MM Job For Enimed

Eni's unit, Enimed, has contracted Saipem for transportation and installation of an offshore pipeline off Sicily.

Italian engineering major Saipem has secured a job for Enimed, a unit of its compatriot Eni. With a price tag of $305.4 million, the job entails the transportation and installation of an offshore gas pipeline connecting the four wells of Argo and Cassiopea fields to the Sicilian coast, Italy.

With a length of 37.2 miles and a maximum water depth of 2,165 feet, the 14” gas pipeline will be installed by Castorone and Castoro 10, both globally recognized as first-class pipelay vessels. Moreover, Saipem 3000 vessel will install umbilicals connecting Cassiopea wells to the Prezioso Platform.

The Cassiopea project represents a strategic and complementary infrastructure in the frame of the Italian gas supply, which has been recently affected by the geo-political scenario, setting Saipem as one of the main Contractors able to effectively support clients and provide a tangible solution to the current energy crisis.

It is the largest greenfield gas development in Italy and, once onstream, will be one of the country’s main producing gas fields. Net peak production is expected to be 10.3 kboe/d, according to Eni’s partner in the project, Energean.

These fields will be developed via four subsea wells (consisting of two new wells and two recompletions), with an optimized subsea production system and sealine using existing facilities for shore approach, well control, and chemical injection from an existing Eni platform, and onshore gas treatment, in synergy with Gela Refinery operations.

Tie-in points have been included in the production system to 83 allowing a series of low-risk exploration prospects (Gemini, Centauro, Vela, etc.) and other existing discoveries (Panda, Panda West) to be tied in and hence maintain production.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com