Saipem Appoints New CEO
Saipem (BIT: SPM) has revealed that its board of directors has appointed Francesco Caio as the company’s new chief executive officer and general manager.
Caio takes over from Stefano Cao, who was appointed as the company’s chief executive officer back in April 2015. Following his appointment, Caio has been granted the powers to manage the company, with the exception of specific responsibilities that are reserved for the board of directors and those that are not to be delegated under current legislation, Saipem outlined.
Saipem’s website states that Caio has considerable experience in Italy and abroad as a chief executive officer of multinational companies, both public and private, operating in the industrial sector, advanced technology, finance, and telecommunications such as Olivetti, Omnitel, Merloni Eldo SpA, Netscalibur, Lehman Brothers, and Avio.
Caio has been on the board of directors for multinationals in the United States, England, France, and Italy and was a director for the government initiative on digital technologies and broadband. He became the chairman of Saipem back in 2018 and in 2020 was also appointed chairman of the board of ITA (Italia Trasporti Aerei).
Saipem’s new board of directors for 2021, 2022, and 2023 - which was set at the company’s recent shareholders’ meeting on April 30 - comprises:
- Silvia Merlo
- Francesco Caio
- Roberto Diacetti
- Alessandra Ferone
- Patrizia Michela Giangualano
- Pier Francesco Ragni
- Marco Reggiani
- Paul Simon Schapira
- Paola Tagliavini
Saipem is a leading company in the engineering, drilling, and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, according to its website, which highlights that the business is present in 60 countries and has a staff of 32,000 people. The company, which has been present in the sector for 60 years, is headquartered in Milan, Italy.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
