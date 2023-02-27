Saipem and Seaway7 Strike Offshore Wind Partnership

Saipem and Seaway7 have put pen to paper on a commercial collaboration agreement to jointly pursue projects in the offshore wind sector. The two companies have agreed to jointly identify, bid and execute fixed offshore wind projects.

The aim of the collaboration is to utilize their respective assets, technologies products and competencies to deliver improved project economics. According to a joint statement, Saipem and Seaway7 will deploy key enabling assets and capabilities to cover activities such as front-end engineering design (FEED), procurement, construction, transportation and installation of foundations and inner-array cables, as well as the installation of substations and wind generator turbines.

The pairing will pursue large integrated turnkey developments in Europe, the UK and the US. There is an option for geographic expansion beyond the listed regions.

The collaboration will enhance operational flexibility and enable early engagement with both clients and the supply chain to optimize design and execution strategies, and to secure critical enabling assets, including vessels and yards, the joint statement reads.

“The agreement with Seaway7 represents an important milestone to offer a more competitive value proposition to our clients on certain integrated fixed wind projects. Together, we will be able to provide a full set of services for wind farms in line with Saipem strategy to best serve the growth in renewable power production projects,” Gianalberto Secchi, Chief Operating Officer of the Offshore Wind Business Line at Saipem, said.

“We are very pleased to partner with Saipem for this cooperation which builds upon the successful collaboration on the Seagreen project. Working together, we will be well-positioned to efficiently utilize complementary assets and capabilities to create differentiated technical solutions and further optimize project execution. Importantly, the strengthened offering will also expand the potential market for EPCI opportunities through our combined fleet and expertises,” added Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer at Seaway7.

