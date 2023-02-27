Saipem and Seaway7 Strike Offshore Wind Partnership
Saipem and Seaway7 have put pen to paper on a commercial collaboration agreement to jointly pursue projects in the offshore wind sector. The two companies have agreed to jointly identify, bid and execute fixed offshore wind projects.
The aim of the collaboration is to utilize their respective assets, technologies products and competencies to deliver improved project economics. According to a joint statement, Saipem and Seaway7 will deploy key enabling assets and capabilities to cover activities such as front-end engineering design (FEED), procurement, construction, transportation and installation of foundations and inner-array cables, as well as the installation of substations and wind generator turbines.
The pairing will pursue large integrated turnkey developments in Europe, the UK and the US. There is an option for geographic expansion beyond the listed regions.
The collaboration will enhance operational flexibility and enable early engagement with both clients and the supply chain to optimize design and execution strategies, and to secure critical enabling assets, including vessels and yards, the joint statement reads.
“The agreement with Seaway7 represents an important milestone to offer a more competitive value proposition to our clients on certain integrated fixed wind projects. Together, we will be able to provide a full set of services for wind farms in line with Saipem strategy to best serve the growth in renewable power production projects,” Gianalberto Secchi, Chief Operating Officer of the Offshore Wind Business Line at Saipem, said.
“We are very pleased to partner with Saipem for this cooperation which builds upon the successful collaboration on the Seagreen project. Working together, we will be well-positioned to efficiently utilize complementary assets and capabilities to create differentiated technical solutions and further optimize project execution. Importantly, the strengthened offering will also expand the potential market for EPCI opportunities through our combined fleet and expertises,” added Stuart Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer at Seaway7.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Wärtsilä Bags 5-year Maintenance Agreement Extension from HLNG
- Saipem's Drilling and Construction Fleet to Run on Eni's Biofuels
- TotalEnergies Inks 20-year CPPA with Sasol and Air Liquide in South Africa
- Optime Subsea Signs 3-year Deal to Rent ROCS to Wintershall Dea
- There is a New CFO at Matador Resources
- Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
- BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
- London's Oil Party Week Is Back
- SPOILERS: The Rig Renewed for Second Season
- Adnoc Gas IPO Upsized
- Saipem and Seaway7 Strike Offshore Wind Partnership
- USA Drops Multiple Rigs
- Wärtsilä Bags 5-year Maintenance Agreement Extension from HLNG
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Remote Oil, Gas Workforce Will Play Larger Role in Future
- Market Watcher Outlines Oil Price Moves This Week
- Aramco Now 3rd Largest Company by Market Cap
- Ineos Makes Major $1.4B USA Buy
- Henry Hub Gas Prices Should Remain Depressed in 1H 2023
- Norway Sees Several Finds Already in 2023
- Bay Off Southern Greece Becomes Cog in Russia Oil Supply Chain
- Run of Weak Short Term Oil Market Data Continues
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- What Bad Habits Should Oil and Gas Jobseekers Avoid?
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration