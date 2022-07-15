Saipem and NSH Form Joint Unit in Saudi Arabia

Italian engineering major Saipem has joined forces with the Saudi construction company, Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation (NSH), through a joint entity, EPC National Champion. The joint venture has already signed with Aramco an industrial national engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) champion implementation agreement, as part of Namaat Industrial Investment Programs event, for the execution of onshore EPC projects in the Kingdom.

The initiative follows the MoU signed and announced in September 2021, under Aramco’s Namaat Investment Industrial Programs, focused on building national champions, creating a robust industrial ecosystem and introducing unique job opportunities.

The agreement envisages the incorporation of the above-mentioned EPC National Champion with the skills and capacity to execute in the Kingdom the full range of onshore EPC project activities, maximizing the employment of local resources. The establishment of the EPC National Champion – which is expected by the end of 2022 – is subject to the definition at a later stage of the details concerning the relevant incorporation.

Saipem and Aramco have a long-running collaboration that includes the execution of a wide set of activities, from onshore and offshore engineering and construction, to drilling activities, with onshore and offshore rigs. Saipem and NSH also had fruitful cooperation in the past for the execution of EPC projects in the Kingdom.

The establishment of the EPC National Champion-through the combination of Saipem’s engineering and project management skills with NSH’s construction skills-would represent the chance to improve Saipem’s effective presence in Saudi Arabia’s growing market.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com