Saipem and NSH Form Joint Unit in Saudi Arabia
Italian engineering major Saipem has joined forces with the Saudi construction company, Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation (NSH), through a joint entity, EPC National Champion. The joint venture has already signed with Aramco an industrial national engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) champion implementation agreement, as part of Namaat Industrial Investment Programs event, for the execution of onshore EPC projects in the Kingdom.
The initiative follows the MoU signed and announced in September 2021, under Aramco’s Namaat Investment Industrial Programs, focused on building national champions, creating a robust industrial ecosystem and introducing unique job opportunities.
The agreement envisages the incorporation of the above-mentioned EPC National Champion with the skills and capacity to execute in the Kingdom the full range of onshore EPC project activities, maximizing the employment of local resources. The establishment of the EPC National Champion – which is expected by the end of 2022 – is subject to the definition at a later stage of the details concerning the relevant incorporation.
Saipem and Aramco have a long-running collaboration that includes the execution of a wide set of activities, from onshore and offshore engineering and construction, to drilling activities, with onshore and offshore rigs. Saipem and NSH also had fruitful cooperation in the past for the execution of EPC projects in the Kingdom.
The establishment of the EPC National Champion-through the combination of Saipem’s engineering and project management skills with NSH’s construction skills-would represent the chance to improve Saipem’s effective presence in Saudi Arabia’s growing market.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Biden Set to Leave Saudi Arabia with No Oil Announcement
- Discoveries, Dry Holes and Drilling Permits in Norway
- Europe Becomes Top Market for USA Crude
- Standard Chartered Dubs Latest EIA Oil Release Ultra Bearish
- TGS Buys 10 Pct Share in NASH Renewables
- Saipem and NSH Form Joint Unit in Saudi Arabia
- Chevron Ready for Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- VIDEO: 6700 Ton Valhall Platform Torn Down with Explosives
- North America Adds 11 Rigs
- Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo
- Germany Sees Russian Pipeline Part Released
- Where Is Gasoline Cheapest in the USA?
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies