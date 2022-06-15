Saipem 7000 Returns To Work Following Tilting Incident

Saipem has confirmed that its giant crane vessel Saipem 7000 returned to work following a tilting incident in mid-April.

Italian offshore energy services company Saipem has confirmed that its giant crane vessel Saipem 7000 returned to work following a tilting incident in mid-April.

Saipem said that Saipem 7000 returned to operation and that the semi-submersible crane vessel arrived at the Seagreen Wind Farm field North of Edinburgh on May 31, 2022, following an incident to Crane n.1 on April 14.

The company said that the vessel went through the first step of necessary repair works after the incident and Crane n. 2 obtained the related certifications, allowing it to operate with a lifting capacity in line with Seagreen project technical requirements and scope of work. The 1,075 MW Seagreen offshore wind farm is owned by SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

The scope of work of the Saipem 7000 for the Seagreen Wind Farm is the installation of 114 foundation jackets, 23 of them have been already installed, while the remaining 91 will be installed from now until the end of 2022.

Crane n. 1 is expected to complete the repair works to allow the vessel to return to its full lifting capacity by early 2023.

To remind, Saipem 7000 tilted in a fjord in Norway. At the time eyewitnesses claimed they heard ‘loud bangs’ before the vessel started to tilt in Åmøyfjorden outside Stavanger, a hub of Norway's offshore oil industry.

That there were 275 people on board at the time of the incident but they were all accounted for. No one was injured or missing in the incident and an investigation showed that no pollution occurred as a result of the incident.

The reason for the Saipem 7000 crane vessel tilt was due to lifting equipment on the crane ship failing. Barges next to crane vessels had major damage due to the incident and were capsized.

The Saipem 7000 tilted on April 14, only a day after it left the Seagreen offshore wind farm. The vessel left the offshore wind farm for scheduled maintenance with a plan to return later in April.

The Saipem 7000 semi-submersible crane vessel can handle the entire work scope of offshore construction developments, encompassing pipelaying in water depths greater than 6,500 feet and heavy lift operations up to 14,000 tons.

The self-propelled vessel, one of the largest of its kind, can accommodate 725 persons on board and can assist with hook-up and commissioning as well as initial platform life support activities.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com