Sagepoint Acquires Two RNG Production Sites in Kansas

The new assets grow its expected RNG production to 1.5 Bcf a year.

Newly launched waste-to-energy company Sagepoint Energy LLC said it has acquired two renewable natural gas (RNG) production sites in Kansas state with an expected combined production of 1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) a year.

Carmel, Indiana-based Sagepoint said the new assets grow its anticipated production of RNG, or biomethane, to 1.5 Bcf per annum. “These assets support Sagepoint’s mission to provide diversified resource efficiency solutions to its customers and reinforce the Company’s commitment to reducing emissions across the U.S. natural gas supply chain”, it said in an online statement.

Lynx Renewable Energy Kansas and Renewable Power Producers (RPP), put into operation 2022 and 2017 respectively, both produce pipeline-quality RNG using landfill gas as feedstock, Sagepoint said.

Lynx, adjacent to the Plumb Thicket Landfill in Harper, was acquired September 2024 and is set for expansion “to support various growth initiatives on-site”, Sagepoint said.

RPP, adjacent to the HAMM Sanitary Landfill in Lawrence, was acquired February 2025.

“We are thrilled to announce the Lynx and RPP transactions, which represent a significant milestone in Sagepoint's feedstock diversification strategy”, commented Nick Soncrant, Sagepoint vice-president for business development. "We are eager to incorporate these valuable assets into our portfolio and contribute to the continued expansion of our RNG capabilities”.

Sagepoint has two other landfill RNG assets. Plumb Thicket RNG in Harper, operational since 2022, is expected to produce 400,000 million British thermal units (MMBtu) a year. Lawrence LNG in Lawrence, operational since 2017, is expected to produce over 600,000 MMBtu a year, according to Sagepoint.

Concurrent with the announcement of the two new acquisitions, Sagepoint announced the appointment of Terry Peak as vice president for landfill operations. Peak most recently served as vice president for RNG commercial operations development at Kinder Morgan. Before that, Peak served as chief operating officer at ProLiance Energy and Kinetrex Energy.

Sagepoint announced its launch March 5, 2025, as a merger between Dynamic Renewables, an operator of anaerobic digestion facilities that convert dairy manure to RNG; BC Organics, “one of North America’s largest integrated biorefineries producing low-carbon RNG, dried fiber bedding, and clean water”; and National Organics, an organic waste logistics company serving the United States Midwest.

“By uniting these leading organizations under the Sagepoint platform, we are creating a stronger, more comprehensive organization that can deliver integrated best-in-class waste management and energy solutions to our clients”, said Sagepoint chief executive Aaron Johnson, ex-chief executive of Dynamic.

Sagepoint’s ultimate owners are funds owned by Ares Management Infrastructure Opportunities as the majority stakeholder and NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. as minority investor.

“There is robust market demand for avenues to up-cycle organic waste streams, and we look forward to supporting the Company as it aims to build on its successes and continue to provide quality sustainable solutions to its customers”, said Andy Pike, partner and co-head at Ares Infrastructure Opportunities.

