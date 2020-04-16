SAExploration Exploring Strategic Alternatives

SAE has retained Imperial Capital LLC as its financial advisor to assist with the process.

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has opted to evaluate various strategic alternatives to address its current capital structure, according to a company statement. SAE has retained Imperial Capital LLC as its financial advisor to assist the board and management team with the process.

Given the nature of the strategic alternatives process, the company will not make any future announcements concerning the process or related developments until SAE decides that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

SAE is an international oilfield services company offering a range of vertically-integrated seismic data acquisition, data processing and interpretation, and logistical support services throughout North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. With its global headquarters in Houston, Texas, SAE supports its operations through a multi-national presence in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, Malaysia and Singapore.