Sable Seeks $1B Loan

The owner of the Santa Ynez Unit in California launched a marketing process for a senior secured term loan with a principal amount of up to $1 billion.

The owner of the Santa Ynez Unit (SYU) in California has launched a marketing process for a senior secured term loan with a principal amount of up to $1 billion.

"Additionally, the Company expects to pursue incremental unsecured capital markets solutions", Sable Offshore Corp said in an online statement.

Sable said proceeds from the proposed facility, expected to be backed by JPMorgan Chase Bank NA as administrative agent, and the potential unsecured arrangements will be used to repay Sable's existing senior secured term loan with Exxon Mobil Corp.

Sable said April 20 it was in talks with the Trump administration on potential "federal credit support options" to scale up production at the offshore project.

On March 30 it said it had restarted oil sales from SYU. That was after the company obtained an order from Energy Secretary Chris Wright to restart SYU and the project's pipeline system.

In issuing the order March 13 the Energy Department cited energy security risks amid the disruption of oil shipping via the Strait of Hormuz.

The federal greenlight came despite Sable's regulatory disputes with authorities in California and the county of Santa Barbara.

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SYU, then owned by Plains Pipeline LP, stopped production 2015 after an oil spill that according to the California Coastal Commission released 123,000 gallons of oil and caused damage to 150 miles of coastline. Exxon Mobil Corp acquired the assets 2022 and sold them to Sable 2024.

Under Donald Trump's second nonconsecutive term as president, Sable has so far restarted two of SYU's three production platforms, Harmony and Heritage. It expects the third, Hondo, to restart this month.

DOE said its restart order sought to "address supply disruption risks caused by California policies that have left the region and U.S. military forces dependent on foreign oil".

"Sable's facility can produce approximately 50,000 barrels of oil per day, a 15 percent increase to California's in-state oil production that can replace nearly 1.5 million barrels of foreign crude each month", it said.

"Today, more than 60 percent of the oil refined in California comes from overseas, with a significant share traveling through the Strait of Hormuz - presenting serious national security threats", DOE claimed.

"Unlike other regions of the country, California remains largely disconnected from interstate crude pipelines that move American oil to refineries across the United States.

"The action also prioritizes pipeline transportation capacity to ensure crude produced offshore California moves through the Las Flores Pipeline System to Pentland Station and into interstate pipelines, allowing American energy to reach domestic refineries more efficiently, while reducing California's reliance on foreign oil vulnerable to geopolitical disruption".

In response, the state sued Wright and his department on March 30, challenging the restart order's legality.

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