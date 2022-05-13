Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the world’s largest chemical maker by market value, posted a 33% jump in quarterly profit but expects rising feedstock prices to pressure earnings over the rest of the year.
The Riyadh-based company, known as Sabic, made net income of 6.47 billion riyals ($1.73 billion). The figure was above analysts’ average estimate of just over 5 billion riyals.
The company, controlled by oil giant Saudi Aramco, said in a statement that pre-tax earnings would “remain flat” this year, with rising sales being offset by higher costs for inputs.
First quarter results were “driven by continued healthy demand for our products, higher oil prices and our diverse global portfolio,” Chief Executive Officer Yousef Al-Benyan said. However, chemicals demand in the second half “will be pressured by a global economic slowdown, inflation and also the rise in interest rates,” he told reporters.
Sabic stock trimmed gains as the company warned about the outlook for chemicals demand. The shares rose to a high of 125.4 riyals before falling back to 122.4 riyals at 11.19 a.m. in Riyadh. The stock has risen 6.72% this year, below the 16% gain for the Saudi index, giving the company a market capitalization of $99 billion.
Demand for products from plastics to paint has soared in the past year with economies recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Yet a global supply-chain squeeze has pushed up costs for chemical producers, lowering their margins.
Sabic’s competitors such as BASF SE and Dow Inc. have raised their prices recently amid constraints in procuring raw materials.
The Saudi chemicals maker has no plans to exit its stake in Clariant AG, Al-Benyan said. Sabic holds a 32% stake in the Swiss company, which it sees as having a “major role” in helping it buidling its own specialty chemicals business, he said. The commitment to the Swiss firm follows Clariant saying last month that Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen will step down after concluding a preliminary investigation of its accounting that will cause the company to restate 2020 results.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- BP Shareholders Retreating From Paris Alignment, Follow This Says
- Aramco Overtakes Apple
- Odfjell Drilling Becomes Operator Of Another Seadrill Rig
- The $12.5B Pemex Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive
- Equinor Enters 10-Year Collaboration Agreement With Aibel
- Big Drop in Russia Diesel Exports
- No Biden Band Aid Would Have Kept Balances Tight
- NSTA Supports Reduction Of Subsea Decom Costs In North Sea
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert
- Russian Energy Ban Would Worsen Inflation In The UK
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- Schlumberger Releases Industry First Women and Pay Report
- LNG Supply Crisis To Hit Hard This Winter
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog