Rystad's Head of Geopolitical Analysis Looks at Limited Ceasefire

'The market's expectation of a quick resolution, in line with President Trump's desire, will need to be reassessed', Rystad Energy's Head of Geopolitical Analysis, Jorge Leon, said.

The news that Russia agreed to a limited ceasefire, which includes only an energy and infrastructure ceasefire for 30 days, is the first of many steps needed to achieve lasting peace.

That’s what Rystad Energy’s Head of Geopolitical Analysis, Jorge León, said in a market update sent to Rigzone by the Rystad team late Wednesday. León added in the update that the agreement “clearly falls short of the expectations of a permanent end to the fighting President Trump hoped to broker”.

“The immediate reaction in the financial markets points in that direction,” León said in the update.

“After falling during the day, yesterday [Tuesday] oil prices increased by more than $0.5 per barrel on the news. Similarly, gold prices also increased by $3 per ounce,” he added.

“The market’s expectation of a quick resolution, in line with President Trump’s desire, will need to be reassessed,” he continued.

León noted in the update that the scenario of a permanent peace agreement achieved through small steps over a longer period seems more plausible now.

“As such, the likelihood of an imminent increase in Russian oil and gas supplies in the market has decreased after the meeting,” León added.

In a breaking news market update sent to Rigzone last week by the Rystad team, León said the energy market implications of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire could be huge. He highlighted in that update, however, that it is “still early in the process”.

In a market analysis sent to Rigzone this morning, Konstantinos Chrysikos, Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade, said gold prices “hit another record high as heightened geopolitical tensions increased safe-haven demand”.

“In the Middle East, Israel launched a ground operation in Gaza, raising investors’ concerns. At the same time, the U.S. continued targeting Houthi positions in Yemen,” he added.

“If tensions escalate further, gold could maintain its bullish momentum and potentially reach new all-time highs,” he continued.

“Meanwhile, in Eastern Europe, diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine gained attention after talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” he said.

“While progress could boost investor sentiment and reduce demand for gold, uncertainty over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next moves may keep markets on edge,” Chrysikos went on to state.

